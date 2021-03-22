The 17-year Brood X Cicadas, also known as the Great Eastern Brood, will soon debut from their long underground life cycle stage, between late April and into June.
Virginia Cooperative Extension Agriculture Agent Kirsten Ann Conrad this week offered tips for gardeners and homeowners, saying it’s important to plan accordingly to protect trees and gardens from the six-week life span of the annoying arthropods. During mating, male cicadas will fill the air with their mating songs. Afterwards, females will cut slits in tree branches to lay clutches of about 25 eggs, producing up to 400 to 600 total.
“Young, newly planted trees can be vulnerable to severe damage from periodical cicadas and should not be planted this year until the fall,” said Conrad. “Egg-laying activity can result in the death of tree branches that are ¼-inch to ½-inch in diameter. Insecticides are not particularly effective and not recommended, as many birds and animals feed on the cicada larva and adults.”
The Great Eastern Brood of cicadas will emerge in Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky in 2021. For two to three weeks in late spring, adult cicadas will emerge at sunset from their underground locations where they spend most of their lives 1 to 8 feet below the surface as nymphs feeding on the sap of tree roots.
Conrad offered a number of tips for how to protect plants and trees from their above-ground egg-laying activities.
- Avoid planting young trees within one to two years before an expected emergence of periodical cicadas.
- Use netting to protect young trees and fasten it securely to prevent birds and other animals from getting stuck. Netting with a mesh no larger than ¼-inch (.5 cm) will effectively control injury on branches. Make sure that it is kept tied well enough to exclude mammals and birds from being trapped. Remove netting by July 1 or so.
- Tree wrapping with paper tape, spun bond fabric or similar materials can deter egg-laying.
- Birds and many animals will feed on cicadas, but the explosion of the cicada population does not favor effective biological control.
- Insecticides are not recommended.
- Dead branch tips can be pruned away and discarded to reduce egg hatch in the landscape.
- Make sure to keep trees healthy. Provide 1 inch of water per week, stake it as needed for up to one year. Remove turf and other groundcovers from around tree to reduce competition for water. Make sure you have chosen and planted your tree species correctly on your site.
- Newly emerged cicadas are edible (by humans, too) before their shells harden up, and many recipes can be found online.
To learn more, join Conrad and the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia on March 26 at 10 a.m. for a free Zoom discussion to learn about the life cycle of cicadas and how to protect plants and prepare gardens for the 17-year brood. RSVP at https://mgnv.org/event/preparing-your-garden-for-the-seventeen-year-cicadas-event-details/.