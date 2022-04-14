The Town of Millville will host two family-focused events at Evans Park in the next week.
On Easter Sunday, April 17, the Town will host an Easter Egg Hunt. Sponsored by Kristina’s Kitchen and Santa’s Letters, the hunt will begin at 1 p.m. Participants should bring their own baskets. There will be no rain date.
On Friday, April 22, the Town will hold its first Earth Day celebration at the park. Delaware Master Gardeners are hosting a puppet show, featuring “Farmer McGregor,” who will greet children starting at 9:30 a.m. The show will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 10:45 a.m.
Following the puppet show, there will be a scavenger hunt beginning at noon. There will also be children’s activities provided by Lord’s Landscaping, and Fiona the Food Truck from Kristina’s Kitchen will also be at the park with food for purchase.
Gardeners by the Sea will have a tent with gardening information and coloring activities for children and free seed packets for families.
Evans Park is located at 32517 Dukes Drive in Millville.