Millville’s Evans Park is set for a full slate of events through the end of the year, starting in just a few weeks with a tribute to some very special people in the community.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the park will host Millville’s first Heroes & First Responders Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Millville Park & Recreation Director Liz Kain-Bolen said the event will offer educational demonstrations and displays from local and state emergency organizations, including the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, Delaware State Police, Ocean View Police Department, Bethany Beach Patrol, Beebe School of Nursing and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
“We wanted to do something to introduce children to the various first-responder careers,” Kain-Bolen said.
Children can talk to first-responders and explore rescue vehicles, such as firetrucks, ambulances and police cars, Kain-Bolen said. There will also be bounce houses in the park, as well as games, face painting, a balloon artist and other activities.
The rain date for the Heroes & First Responders Day will be Sunday, Sept. 17.
Next up, on Saturday, Sept. 30, is the second annual Oktoberfest festival, from 1 to 6 p.m. The event will feature free concerts, starting at 1 p.m. with Shutzengiggles, an authentic oompah band, followed by the local band Decade 80, with its blend of energetic tunes.
In addition to beer tastings from Banks Wines & Spirits, featuring more than 15 local breweries, there will be food, including pretzels, available for purchase. Tickets are needed for beer tasting and can be purchased by visiting www.bankswinesandspirits.com. The rain date for Oktoberfest is Sunday, Oct. 1.
On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Gardeners by the Sea garden club will host a dedication ceremony to unveil two memorial stones at Evans Park — one for Blue Star families and one for Gold Star families.
The Gold Star stone will honor families who have lost loved ones through military service. The Blue Star stone honors all who have served or are still serving in the military. The public dedication ceremony begins at 11 a.m.
Trick or Treat on the Trail at Evans Park will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Children 10 or younger are invited to dress up and trick-or-treat in the park. Local businesses and residents will set up decorated tents in the field to hand out treats, and the Town of Millville will provide games with prizes. Food trucks will be on-site. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 29.
Rounding out a season packed with fun and kicking off the winter holiday season, Millville’s Yuletide & Tree Lighting Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day begins with an indoor Artisan Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The outdoor festivities start at 2 p.m., with children’s games, craft-making and s’mores stations. Santa arrives at 3 p.m. for photos. The annual tree-lighting, with caroling and music, is at 6 p.m. Sweet treats and other food will be available for purchase. The rain date is Sunday Dec. 3.
Kain-Bolen said crafters’ spots are still available for the Oktoberfest and Yuletide events. Find all the latest information on events happening at Evans Park on the Town of Millville page on Facebook and on its website at Millville.delaware.gov. For more information, call Liz Kain-Bolen at (302) 858-3638 or email park@mvtown.com.