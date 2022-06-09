Our native shrub the American elderberry, sambucus nigra ssp canadensis, is adaptable and beautiful. With gorgeous flowers, nice foliage — and, if you plant two or more, great fruit — you can’t go wrong with it.
Farther inland, in rich organic soil, elderberries can get to 12 feet tall and wide. Here on the coastal plain, in our sandy soils, they stay smaller, 6 to 8 feet tall. On the dunes, where it grows frequently, it only gets to a few feet tall, since it is wind-pruned, and the sand just doesn’t have the nutrients to support more growth. But it still grows and flowers!
In the wild they are typically found in moist forest clearings, field edges and along streams, ditches and roadsides. Around here, they can be found along stream banks, in low spots in the forest, and non-tidal wetlands, all of which tells you that they prefer consistently moist, rich soil, but are not at all picky. They are blooming now along Route 1, on the ocean side of the road — but not on the foredune, rather as a part of the secondary dune community, somewhat protected. Since they are native to the forest edge, you would think they prefer some shade. And, indeed, they do best there. But they will also take full sun. A very adaptable salt-tolerant shrub.
Elderberry blooms in late spring/early summer, right about now, with beautiful 3- to 6-inch clusters of tiny white, sometimes light-pink fragrant flowers. Pollinators love the flowers! Its suckering habit makes it a good choice for a naturalistic privacy hedge. The root system is shallow and fibrous, so it is good holding soil against erosion; it likes to be mulched since its roots are shallow.
Pruning out the older stems, three or more years old, can be a good idea, as it keeps the shrub healthier, and removing the suckers keeps it tidy. You can cut it close to the ground, too, and it will come back nicely.
If you grow two or more elderberries (you need more than one), you will get beautiful and delicious fruit in late summer. The purple-black fruit is attractive to birds, which spread the seeds, and makes tasty jelly and wine — it does need to be cooked, though. People even have used the flowers in cooking. The leaves and stems can be toxic, though, if consumed in large quantities.
As a late-spring bloomer, it looks wonderful with arrowwood viburnum, and itea, with some blue-eyed grass, or maybe some irises for color. There are some elderberry varieties with different colored foliage that are particularly stunning. Try an elderberry in your yard today!