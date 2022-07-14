East Coast Garden Center recently announced its class series for the summer of 2022. The series begins July 20 and runs through Aug. 17. Each class costs $10 (with the exception of the Succulent Make & Take class, which costs $25 due to materials costs) and is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. The classes will be held at the Garden Center with in-person instruction.
Customers can sign up online at https://www.eastcoastgardencenter.com on the Classes & Gift Cards Tab or call the garden center at (302) 945-3489.
Each class is an independent stand-alone or a customer can opt to attend several classes. The classes cover a wide range of topics and are considered suitable for diverse levels of gardening expertise. The one-hour classes will include presentations and examples for hands-on plant familiarization. The format is designed to amplify the presentation portion of each class by showing the customers specific plants and varieties.
Summer classes include:
• July 20 — Welcome to Delaware: With all the transplants moving to Sussex County, many East Coast Garden Center customers are now dealing with both unfamiliar weather and growing conditions. The Welcome to Delaware Class is designed to familiarize them with the seasonal attributes and soil conditions in the area to enable them to successfully grow beautiful annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees.
• July 27 — Ornamental Grasses: In summer, most ornamental grasses will be in their full glory so people can see them at their best. Additionally, the time of year is perfect for planting. Participants will see examples of various varieties with different options in size, foliage color and flower/plume/seed head color. They’ll also learn about native and non-native species.
• Aug. 3 — Perennial Maintenance: Perennials come back every year, so seasonal replanting isn’t necessary. That said, there are still important maintenance tasks required to ensure successful plant growth and health. In the Perennial Maintenance Class, participants will learn about seasonal blooming, deadheading techniques, fertilization, winter care and division.
• Aug. 10 — Succulent M&T: The Succulent Make & Take Class is a demonstration lecture that will familiarize participants with the with the use of succulents in containers. Then they’ll be able to assemble their own Succulent Planter to take home. The cost of the class is $25 due to material costs.
• Aug. 17 — Propagation: Curious about propagation, but not sure where to start? The Propagation Class will introduce participants to the fundamentals of plant propagation. They’ll learn about plant selection, how to make the cutting, and its planting and care. They’ll see demonstrations of varying plant types and techniques.