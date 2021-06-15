Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore is inviting the public to join them for the ninth annual Walk with Me & 5K Fun Run Delmarva event. The event is slated for Sunday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at Baywood Greens, 32267, Clubhouse Way, Long Neck.
The event is designed to unite hundreds of Easterseals families and supporters in lower Delaware and along Maryland’s Eastern Shore to raise funds for Easterseals services in order to impact the lives of local individuals, like Walk With Me Ambassador James Lewis, and families living with disabilities.
“We are excited about our ninth annual Walk with Me event. More than ever we are looking forward to seeing many smiling faces at this year’s in-person event. As Easterseals and the families we serve continue to struggle to bounce back from the impact of COVID, we hope to make this a record-breaking year,” Linda Forte, Walk with Me event coordinator and community relations coordinator, said. “The event raises money to support local people with disabilities and their families served by Easterseals programs. We hope to see you there!”
In addition to the Walk, attendees can enjoy activities, food and entertainment. Registration for this year’s event is available at either www.walkwithme.org/delmarva or by contacting Linda Forte at (302) 253-1100, ext. 1121, or by e-mail at lforte@esdel.org.
Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore offers a range of services, including children’s therapies, assistive technology, recreational camping, day programs for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities, and respite services for caregivers. To learn more about how Easterseals helps children and adults with disabilities, call 1-800-677-3800 or visit www.de.easterseals.com.