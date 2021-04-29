You’ve probably noticed some neon-pink splashes of color on the edges of the forests, or in people’s yards. Aren’t they beautiful? That is our own Eastern redbud, a marvelous small tree that blooms now, with the dogwoods, right after the serviceberries. That’s great company, if you’re a small tree.
The eastern Redbud, cercis canadensis, is a small — 20- to 25-foot — forest understory tree. That means that it does need some shade, and around here it would really appreciate some in the afternoon. It naturally grows along forest edges, and in the openings in forests created by a disturbance, such as when a bigger tree comes down.
So, knowing its natural habitat, we know how to site it in our gardens. It likes an organic soil, one with a lot of organic matter in it, and the way to do that is to replicate natural processes by mulching heavily (3 to 4 inches) with compost, or shredded leaves, and following that with a good layer of wood chips — all to keep the soil cool, moist and organic. Do not amend the soil as you plant, it’s better to spread those soil amendments on top.
It’s actually not naturally occurring here on the coastal plain but is found more in the Piedmont region — those of us originally from west of I-95 (the boundary between the coastal plain and the Piedmont) are used to seeing it everywhere.
The redbud has a beautiful, different habit: Its trunk can be shortened, then the branches spread out into an irregular, rounded shape — very eye-catching in winter when it loses its leaves. Those leaves are pretty, too — dark green and heart-shaped. They turn a yellowish color in fall. Its fruit is a bean in a bean pod, blackish purple, also decorative. Even the bark is pretty — a smooth, dark gray.
But the most noticeable thing is the flowers in mid- to late April! First, the little buds are a magenta or purplish-red. As the pea-shaped flowers open up, their color softens to a slightly more subdued lavender-pink or mauve. The blossoms appear in clusters on new growth, as well as on the trunk and older branches, and last for about three weeks. If you look at them closely, you’ll notice they grow right on the trunk or branches, without a little stem, or petiole. Early pollinators love the flowers, too!
You’ve seen this tree in many places — why not try one in your yard? There are quite a few different cultivated varieties (cultivars). Go see one at your local independent garden center today.