The Inland Bays Garden Center will host its Easter Egg Extravaganza with the Bethany Beach Bunny on Saturday, April 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Attendees at the free event can bring an Easter basket to hunt for eggs, have their photo taken with the Bethany Beach Bunny, try their skill at bunny games, create Easter crafts or do the “Bunny Hop” around the garden center.
The event will also include samplings from Selbyville’s Synergy Café, and a special “Pop Up Painting” with artist John Donato as the center continues to raise money for the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays and add to its garden mural. Attendees can donate any amount to grab a paint brush to paint flowers, trees, bees, butterflies, horseshoe crabs, seagulls, turtles, dolphins and osprey bigger than life in bright colors with a bit of humor.
Inland Bays Garden Center is located at 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford, two miles west of Bethany Beach. For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or email info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.