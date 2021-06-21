East Coast Garden Center recently announced its Summer 2021 Class Series. The series begins June 24 and runs through Aug. 26.
Each class costs $10 (except the Make & Take Class, which costs $25, and the Succulent Class, which costs $20, due to materials costs) and is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursdays. The classes will be held at the Garden Center, with in-person instruction.
Customers can sign up on-line at https://www.eastcoastgardencenter.com on the Classes & Events Tab or call the Garden Center at (302) 945-3489 and complete a credit card payment over the phone.
Each class is an independent stand-alone, or a customer can opt to attend several classes. The classes cover a wide range of topics and are considered suitable for diverse levels of gardening expertise. The one-hour classes will include presentations and examples for hands-on plant familiarization. The format is designed to amplify the presentation portion of each class by showing the customers specific plants and varieties.
Classes being offered include:
- June 24, Water Gardening — In this lecture-demonstration class, participants will learn about the containers and plants necessary for creating a successful water garden. They’ll see different sizes of containers suitable to a deck, patio or home landscape environment. Additionally, the class will focus on the many plant options available for creating a water garden.
- July 1, Gardening with Natives — Heard about native plants and wondering what all the talk is about? Unsure about what plants to use? This class will explore the value of native plants and how to easily incorporate them in the landscape. Participants will be guided through selections of native trees, shrubs and perennials to help create biological diversity in the garden.
- July 8, Color in the Garden — Seeking to enhance the use of color in a home landscape? In the Color in the Garden Class, participants will learn how to use plants to create different combinations of colors and textures. No matter how big or small the project, using a creative palette can add new dimensions to the landscape.
- July 15, Edibles — The Edibles class is an introduction to companion planting theory and raised-bed gardening. Participants will review sample layouts to include both cool and warm season crops and companions. The class will also provide an introduction to permaculture planting and its ecological importance.
- July 22, Cool Season Vegetable Container Gardening — Dreaming of home-grown, hand-picked, freshly harvested salad greens topped with flavorful heirloom tomatoes, but don’t think there’s enough space for a vegetable garden? This class will provide a solution, through the use of containers for growing cool season vegetables. From pots to window boxes to hanging baskets, they all can be used for successful vegetable growing.
- July 29, Pest & Disease Management — Learn the fundamentals of pest and disease control through Integrated Pest Management (IMP). Participants will learn how to use different types of pest and disease controls, from hand-picking the pest off to using synthetic pesticides in a sensible and sustainable manner.
- Aug. 5, Seasonal Make & Take — Ready to do a summer spruce-up to those annual containers? At the Seasonal Make-And-Take Class, participants will learn the basics of container planting and become familiar with seasonal flower choices. They’ll take home a personalized container and ideas for other updates for your deck, patio and landscape. The cost of the class is $25 to cover the materials costs.
- Aug. 12, Succulents — The Succulent class is a demonstration lecture that will familiarize participants with the use of succulents in containers. The cost of the class is $20, which includes instruction and a succulent kit to get started on a succulent container at home. They’ll also have additional upgrades available for further customization.
- Aug. 26, Propagation — Curious about propagation, but not sure where to start? The Propagation Class will introduce the fundamentals of plant propagation. Participants will learn about plant selection, how to make the cutting, and its planting and care, with demonstrations of varying plant types and techniques.