East Coast Garden Center this week announced its Kick Off to Spring 2021 Class Series. The series begins Feb. 6 and runs through March 27. Each class costs $10 and is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturdays, with a maximum class size of 20. The classes will be held at the Garden Center, with in-person instruction. Class set-up ensures proper social distancing, and masks are required, organizers noted.
Customers can sign up online at: https://www.eastcoastgardencenter.com on the Classes & Events Tab or call the Garden Center at (302) 945-3489 and complete a credit card payment over the phone.
Each class is an independent standalone, or a customer could opt to attend several classes. The class series is designed to assist the customer in making successful plant selection decisions, increase their plant and product knowledge, and ensure proper planting and care of their plant investments.
The one-hour classes will include presentations and examples for hands-on plant familiarization. The format is designed to amplify the presentation portion of each class by showing the customers specific plants and varieties.
The class schedule and descriptions from East Coast Garden Center are:
• Saturday, Feb. 6 — Right Plant/Right Place: Class covers the process for making better plant decisions in planning your home landscape. It also provides an overview of the entire series. (Note: There will be two classes — one at 11 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m., with a maximum class size of 12.)
• Saturday, Feb. 13 — Seed Planting: Learn the fundamentals of planting with seeds. The class will cover both seed starting indoors and direct sowing. You’ll receive information on seed germination times, seed offerings and easy use starting trays available at the Garden Center. It’s inexpensive and fun to watch the growing process.
• Saturday, Feb. 20 — Spring Preparation: Get a jump on all the preparation activities essential to a successful Spring Garden and Landscape. You’ll learn about Soil Fundamentals and Preparation and review a checklist of activities vital to a thriving Garden and Landscape.
• Saturday, Feb. 27 — House-Scaping with House Plants: Ward off the Winter doldrums by increasing the greenery in your house. We’ll review the environmental and health benefits of plants along with their aesthetic attributes. Additionally, you’ll receive hands-on information on a wide variety of plants plus the products and growing conditions essential to their health.
• Saturday, March 6 — Pollinator Gardens: Learn all you need to know about successful pollinator gardening. This class will focus on the value of specific pollinators and the wide selection of plants effective for attracting pollinators to your yard.
• Saturday, March 13 — Privacy Screens: Privacy is often an issue with the homes being built in Sussex County. The class will familiarize the customer with both standard choices and some more unique options for Privacy Screens. Additionally, it will focus on selections for both the landscape and containers for smaller patio / courtyard environments.
• Saturday, March 20 — Bird-Scaping: Attracting birds to your yard continues to be a popular activity that often goes hand-in-hand with a love of gardening.. This class will cover the elements critical to successful Bird-Scaping: Food, Shelter and Water. You’ll learn about the plants and products that can transform your yard into a bird-friendly haven.
• Saturday, March 27 — Top Pick Annuals and Perennials: The Kick-Off To Spring Class Series wraps up with a review of our Top Annuals and Perennials. We’ll share with you our recommendations for a beautiful and successful landscape.