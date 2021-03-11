The days are definitely getting longer, and the sun (what there is of it — we’ve had so much rain!) feels stronger; you know warmer weather and prime gardening time are coming.
There are a lot of plants blooming now, or getting ready to — the red maples are covered with fat buds (see our article of March 19, 2020, at https://www.coastalpoint.com/opinion/experts_corner/plant-of-the-week-the-red-maple/article_3d424394-66f1-11ea-90e5-d3d7d4736fc5.html, for more), and another keystone species family, the willows, are blooming.
What is a keystone species? A keystone in a stone arch’s crown secures the other stones in place. Keystone species play the same role in many ecological communities by maintaining the structure and integrity of the community.
A keystone species — which can be any organism, from animals and plants to bacteria and fungi — may not be the largest or most plentiful species in an ecological community, but if one is removed, it sets off a chain of events that turns the structure and biodiversity of its habitat into something very different. Although all of an ecosystem’s many components are intricately linked, these are the living things that play a pivotal role in how their ecosystem functions.
Willows are a keystone species here — many animals depend on them for food and shelter; they stabilize stream banks, reduce erosion and filter water; they shade streams and rivers, cooling them so fish have better habitat.
Willows are also beautiful, and one is blooming now: the pussy willow! There are a number of different willows that have the distinctive soft, furry flowers (yes, that’s a flower), and there is a native pussy willow, salix discolor. That soft covering you see is actually the flower’s fur coat, keeping it warm and protected in our changeable early spring weather.
Do you have a low, wet spot in your garden? A pussy willow would be a perfect choice! They love wet areas and can withstand flooding, but will grow in ordinary garden soil as well. They are very low-maintenance, other than not liking dry soil. There are some caterpillars that like to munch on them, but these are the caterpillars of some pretty butterflies, so we can let them munch away. The damage is minimal.
They can get big, to 15 feet tall and wide, but you can cut them back severely after they bloom, to keep them smaller. Note: they bloom on old wood — the growth they put on the previous season — so if you cut them back in fall or winter, you’re cutting off the flower buds. However, you can cut a few branches in winter to bring them inside to bloom.
Pussy willows are dioecious, meaning there are both male plants and female plants. Only male plants produce the fuzzy flowers. Home gardeners may be disappointed if they wind up with a female tree, but the flowers on female plants are equally funky — they just look more like greenish hairy caterpillars. Look for both blooming over the coming season.
There are different species and varieties of pussy willow, with different colored flowers. Rose gold pussy willows have pink stamens (the male part of a flower) so the flowers look pink, black pussy willow’s stamens are black, so the flowers look very dark; and there’s also a Japanese pink pussy willow. All are equally beautiful.
You’ll notice the flower actually has no petals, and it is very important to early spring pollinators, so this plant has a place in your wildlife or pollinator garden. There are several species of butterfly that are dependent on willows, too, for their caterpillars.
Try a pussy willow in your garden today — you’ll have great very early spring flowers, all while helping your garden environment. Win, win!