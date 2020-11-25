When Ocean View teen Destin Smyth started planning his Eagle Scout project, he didn’t have any idea that a coronavirus pandemic was looming that would make completing his project a bit more complicated.
It may have taken a bit longer to organize and complete, but Smyth’s project — a walkway and patio at Justin’s Beach House, a Bethany Beach vacation home for families touched by cancer — is now complete and, as a result, he is all but officially elevated to the rank of Eagle Scout.
Smyth, 17 and a senior at Indian River High School, said he settled on the project after talking with Kathy Green, executive director of the Justin W. Jennings Foundation, which oversees the house and property at Justin’s Beach House. Although there were several portions of the back and side yards that were paved, there was no path connecting the side of the vacation home to the back, making it hard for some visitors to navigate on the grassy areas in between.
Working with his Scout leader, Wayne Stacey, and local contractor Brian Rowe of Rowe Property Maintenance, as well as Michael McCarthy of McCarthy Stone, Smyth was able to design a project that met a need at Justin’s Beach House. Rowe, he said, “was sort of like a mentor,” teaching him how to complete various parts of the project.
Stacey, Smyth said, “helped me a ton,” especially with filling out the necessary forms for approval of the project and with planning the various aspects of it.
Materials for the project were donated — sand and stone for the base of the pathways by McCarthy Stone, and the pavers by Trenton Block. Smyth estimated the cost of the materials at more than $2,300. Tools were lent by Rowe Property Management.
With volunteers from Boy Scout Troop 281, as well as adult volunteers from the Boy Scouts and others from the community who lent a hand, working five hours a day, Smyth said 195 volunteer hours went into the project.
Green praised Smyth’s attention to detail, not only with the project itself, but with following all the safety guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He really wanted to do the right thing,” she said.
Smyth said he coordinated the project so that crews working on both ends of the project stayed separate, and he also made sure everyone stayed masked and socially distanced, even though they were working outside. He also held safety meetings each morning with those helping him on the project, to review the COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The project was completed over a three-day period from May 12 to May 15, he said. Planning, however, had been going on for many months before that.
Green said Smyth came to her to ask if there was a need he could fill with his Eagle Scout project. The Smyth family are neighbors of hers and have always supported the Justin’s Beach House project however they could, so she wasn’t surprised that Smyth wanted to focus his Eagle Scout project there.
“For us, we were so happy to help an Eagle Scout,” Green said. She said the board realized that the recently installed outdoor kitchen, while a welcome addition, was lacking a connection to the rest of the property that was easily navigated by those with mobility issues.
With the addition of a larger patio near the outdoor kitchen, as well as a solid pathway to a seating area on the other side of the yard, Green said, the property now functions much better for guests.
“Not only is it aesthetically pleasing,” she said, “but it’s also much more user-friendly for our guests. Now it’s just one seamless transition” from one area to the other. The garden at the beach house has been a focus of the foundation for years.
“The garden aspect of the home is so comforting for many of our guests,” Green said. Smyth’s project, she said, “just brought it all together. The outcome is terrific.”
Smyth said he plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering after high school graduation. In addition to Boy Scouts, he is involved in the IRHS marching band, for which he is drumline captain this year, as well as in the school’s concert and jazz bands, National Honor Society and the Tri-M musical honor society.
His Eagle Scout project was formally accepted by Boy Scout officials during a Zoom teleconference ceremony Oct. 20, and all that remains is the actual receipt of his Eagle Scout medal and kerchief, signifying a level of Boy Scouting that is achieved by only 4 percent of Boy Scouts.
Of his project, Smyth said he is pleased that it “is going to be helping people for decades to come. It feels great, helping out.”