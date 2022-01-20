When settlement papers between the Dukes family and the Town of Millville for the purchase of about 12 acres adjacent to the Town’s new Evans Park were signed on Dec. 29, 2021, they carried the weight of the family’s history, dating back four generations.
Although Elisha Cannon Dukes has long been buried in the little cemetery near the current town hall, along with some of his 11 children, the family patriarch’s legacy is still felt by family members, including his great-grandchildren, Harry Dukes, Nancy Dukes Wadley and Dorothy Dukes Rader.
In fact, after living in the Washington, D.C., area for decades, Rader and her husband, Dennis, lived for a time in the family home on Dukes Drive when they began their retirement several years ago. For Rader, it was a homecoming, as that was the home in which she had grown up. The white-sided building has the look of a home that grew along with its family’s needs, and that’s exactly what happened, according to Rader and Wadley, who reminisced for several hours recently on growing up on their family “farmette.”
Elisha (pronounced e-LIE-sha) Dukes owned several farms across Sussex County. One of them was located where Pot-Nets is today. He also owned about 128 acres in Bethany Beach, which he sold to the Disciples of Christ Church for $2,500, Rader said — land that would become the church retreat that led to the founding of the resort town.
“He was a very large landowner,” Wadley said.
One of his four children who survived to adulthood was Harry Dukes Sr., the grandfather of Harry Dukes III, Nancy and Dorothy. Another was Sarah Ethel Dukes, who would marry James Tunnell, who became a U.S. senator.
One of the 11 children who passed away before adulthood was Elmer Dukes. A stark testament to the suddenness with which death could come in those times is a letter the family has, in which Elmer wrote from his boarding school “that was written on a Friday, that he’d been really sick, but his landlady was taking good care of him and he expected to be a lot better by Monday, and by Monday he had died,” Wadley said.
Another reminder of the difficulties families faced just raising children to adulthood are the graves of Elisha’s other children who died before reaching adulthood, whose graves can be seen today in the old Millville Cemetery.
On an afternoon this past fall, Wadley and Dukes visited the cemetery to see what can be done to shore up the deteriorating gravestones there.
“It’s kind of awe-inspiring,” Wadley said. “All of these baby tombstones…”
Most of the seven who died didn’t even reach one year of age.
The original Dukes “home place” was the brick home that sits on Route 26 and, according to deeds, was built in the 1850s.
The family also owned a general store, across Route 26 from the brick home, near the former gas station, which most recently housed Perucci’s restaurant. Both Harry Dukes Sr. and his wife, Mattie Townsend Dukes, worked in the store.
“It had a pot-bellied stove,” Wadley said. “My dad said he learned a lot of swear words in that store.” He also learned a few other things. “Of course, there was no daycare when my grandmother worked in the store,” she said. “They say there was a tree… She used to tie [Harry Dukes Jr.] to the tree outside, by the beltloops on his pants. He learned to take off his pants and just leave ’em there and go wherever he wanted,” Wadley said with a laugh.
The house where Rader and her two siblings grew up, south of the brick home, was a former tenement home that, she said, grew larger and more modern with the birth of each Dukes child.
“When my parents” — Harry Hocker Dukes Jr. and Mabel Holt Dukes — “got married, they bought it for 12 cents or something,” Rader said. “Over the years, they took the original saltbox kind of thing and they built pieces onto it.”
“I think every time they had a child, they added a piece onto the house,” Wadley said.
When she was born in 1942, for example, the couple added an indoor bathroom.
“Harry got an entire wing,” Rader said, “a kitchen and bathroom and bedroom that was tacked on to the west side of the house. When I was born [in 1960], they built a big family room on the east side,” she said.
Rader recalled growing up on the Millville property as “magical. I grew up with a lot of land and a lot of space,” with her grandparents nearby and surrounded by animals of all sorts.
“My favorite thing was that my grandparents lived right down the road, and so whether it was by bike, or foot or by horse or pony cart, they were always there, and I saw them every day.”
Her other grandparents, on her mother’s side, lived on Central Avenue in Ocean View, in a house owned by Wadley today. Although she lives in Ohio with her husband, George, Wadley recalled bringing her daughters to the house during summers when they were young.
All three of the Dukes children had ponies when they were growing up.
“I had a Chincoteague pony that dad got me when I was 9. He thought I read too much and I needed to be outside more, so he got me this pony,” Wadley said. The pony was followed a few years later by a sulky cart. “It had one seat, and the big wheels,” she recalled.
“The pony did pretty well as long as he was on the dirt road. When we hit the stone road” — Route 26 today — “it made more noise” and things could get a little dicey, she said, recalling one incident when the pony got spooked and turned the cart, and her, into a ditch. Neither she nor the pony — dubbed “Tony the Bony Pony” by Wadley’s father — were injured, by some miracle.
“We did a lot of things our kids would never be allowed to do,” Wadley said.
One of her memories of Tony — “who was not bony — not at all,” she said — was riding him to help drive the family’s herd of black angus cattle between Millville and another farm the family owned near Dagsboro.
“We did it really early in the morning, on a Saturday,” Wadley said, “like six o’clock in the morning.
“It was so different, you know. I don’t know what you’d have to do to drive a herd of cattle down 26 now. You’d probably have to have a legislative act,” she said with a shrug.
Harry Dukes III, who owns Eastern Shore Poultry, recalled growing up in the farm life.
“I had to bring the cattle up every night,” from fields across the road, he said. “We didn’t have such things as iPads and gaming at that time.”
He recalled staying outside after school playing with his buddies Scott Evans and Robert Hickman “’til we were called in for dinner.”
Rader recalled riding her horse to Bethany Beach, as well as out to Camp Barnes.
“Now, my horse wasn’t always crazy about the waves at Bethany Beach,” she said.
In addition to the ponies, the Dukes children were surrounded by what Rader called a “menagerie. At one point, I had a rabbit, a cat, a dog, a pony, a parakeet…” she said.
“Harry had a bunch of things,” Wadley said. “He had an alligator at one time. Dad built a long, low cage in the back yard. It was pretty small,” she said of the alligator. “One year, it disappeared. It was gone for months, and in the spring we had a hired man, and they were digging out the ditch, and they dug out the alligator and flung him up on the bank. He was alive; but he was bigger.”
“I don’t know what happened to him,” Rader said of the long-lost reptile.
“Harry also had sheep,” Rader said, adding as a side note that “my dad was big into things that made you responsible.”
“When I was in junior high, we had a pet squirrel,” Wadley said. “It lived in the house, and I made a lanyard for it that went around the neck and the stomach and down the back. Dad was nervous about that,” she said.
“It was a little bit like Miss Ellie Mae” from the television show “Beverly Hillbillies,” Rader said, laughing.
“It would run up your leg and sit on your shoulder,” Wadley recalled of the squirrel. “But it was death on ban-lon sweaters, which were really popular back then.”
After she moved back to Sussex County, Rader said, she and other family members started talking about the future of the pieces that remained of the land Elisha Cannon Dukes had settled his family into in the mid-1850s. She said she met with Millville Town Manager Deborah Botchie “to introduce myself,” and that led to some discussions about the possibility of the Town purchasing at least some of the land.
Although the family did list the properties for sale, which were in four pieces owned by various configurations of Rader, her siblings and her cousins, Rader said there was initially no formal plan as to how to proceed with that. The property did raise interest from the Town, as well as “two or three” developers, she said.
Ultimately, the idea of selling the properties to the Town became the desired outcome for all involved. The Town approved the purchase of the land, divided into four parcels, for $3.4 million, with discussions now in the early stages as to how best to use it.
“The park is amazing. They did a top-flight job, and they have great planning for that,” Rader said, adding that she is happy the sale will result in “the ability to preserve it for open land, or transportation support, or parkland, or whatever they’re going to do.”
Dukes said he doesn’t have “any negative thoughts” about the sale of his family’s land to the Town.
“It’s not the property it was when I was growing up,” with housing developments now going up on several sides of it. I’m glad that it’s been sold to the Town,” Dukes said. “Hopefully, it will be part of the town for years.”
“I’m thrilled that it’s going to Millville,” Rader said. “I am truly, truly happy.”
“We kind of think Elisha would like that, too,” Wadley said. “It just feels good. I think it’s lovely.”