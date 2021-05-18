On Saturday, May 22, there will be a Drive-Thru Resource Fair and Drive- Thru Mobile Pantry at the Smyrna Clayton Family Center Moose Lodge 2046, starting at 11 a.m.
The mobile pantry is open to any Delaware resident. Delaware residents must bring proof of residency via driver’s license or a piece of mail.
The resource fair will provide information and have someone available to answer questions for veterans on enrolling in VA healthcare, filing a compensation claim and VET Center mental health resources. Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214 to enroll in VA health care. In addition, the Smyrna Clayton Moose Lodge will be providing bagged lunches until they run out.
The event will take place at the Smyrna Clayton Family Center Moose Lodge #2046 Chapter #1088, at 2035 S. DuPont Hwy Smyrna, in the parking lot.