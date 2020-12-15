One of the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic are that far fewer kids in need will receive presents under the tree this holiday. Toy donations are down as much as two-thirds nationwide (according to Toys for Tots) because many agencies and businesses have not been able to hold their big annual toy drives in person, and some cannot afford to donate because they’ve lost their jobs.
But this Christmas in Delaware will bring love and joy for hundreds of foster children, thanks to the generosity of those who contributed to the 10th annual Kind to Kids Holiday Party & Toy Giveaway this weekend.
Due to the pandemic, Kind to Kids Foundation made this year’s program a double-header drive-through event: Saturday’s event in New Castle for foster families and a second event on Sunday in Milford for Kent and Sussex foster families.
The Milford drive-through Holiday Toy & Book Giveaway took place on Sunday at the Milford Senior Center. Saturday’s event took place at the Asbury United Methodist Church on East Basin Road in New Castle.
Foster families are at the core of the Christmas giveaway success, organizers said.
“We can’t appreciate them enough for what they do. We can’t do it without them,” said Joanne Testerman of the Delaware Division of Family Services. “Everyone loves coming together to let the kids know that they’re important. We love sharing the holidays with them,” she said.
“We don’t want one child to go without. Families are struggling right now, and this is a really helpful thing that we can do for our foster families,” said Caroline Jones, founder and president of the Kind to Kids Foundation. “We got creative this year, offering a way to donate funds or toys online. It was important for many of our donors to purchase gifts to know their donation was going straight to children,” she said.
Moms, dads and every child in the family — foster and biological — came out for the events, and many decorated their cars from bumper to bumper with Christmas tinsel, holiday messages, and even rooftop inflatables.
In all, 60 families who foster one or more children dropped by the drive through Holiday Foster Family Toy Party in New Castle and 30 families in Milford.
Organizers offered their thanks to the staff at Delaware Division of Family Services (DFS), Santa and Mrs. Claus, and First Lady Tracy Carney, as well as Bay to Beach Builders, the Carlisle and Wilmington Manor fire departments, Christiana Rotary, Black Nurses Rock, Kenny Family Foundation and New Castle Jaycees. The groups set up their own stations along the drive-through, distributing trays of cookies, goodie bags, snacks, doughnuts, gifts and good cheer.
Barnes & Noble in Christiana Mall also donated more than 1,200 books for children in foster care, which Kind to Kids gave to the children at each of the events.
“Thanks to everyone who donated to the gift drive,” Carney said. “Special thanks to Kind to Kids — not just for organizing this event during a challenging time, but for years of exceptional leadership in support of our youth in foster care.”
Because families pre-registered, Kind to Kids was able to give age-appropriate, pre-assembled gifts tailored for each child. And all children received a bright red sack of gifts, which included a mix of toys, books, electronic items, gloves, hats, gift cards and teddy bears.
“Thank you to everyone who donated online to this incredibly special event for our children. Your support enabled us to bring joy and happiness to our community’s most vulnerable children during a difficult time,” said Jones.
In addition, thanks to a massive toy drive initiated by state Rep. Mike Smith this month in Pike Creek, Kind to Kids has a stash of more than 1,000 extra toys, games and books for foster families who missed the giveaway events. They’ll be working all this month, delivering those presents to needy families right up to Christmas, organizers noted.