The Drexler House, located at 22 N. Atlantic Avenue in Bethany Beach, is among the historic Bethany Beach homes and cottages that will be featured on the 4th Annual Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In 1904, Louis and Elizabeth Drexler moved their family from Pittsburgh to Bethany Beach. They built this house in 1905, and it remained in the Drexler family for 112 years, in later years serving as a boardinghouse (note room numbers 1 through 7 on the bedroom doors). Louis Drexler, known as “the Bull Moose,” served in Delaware’s state House and Senate.
Current owners Tracy and Cliff Heiden of McLean, Va., purchased the house from the Drexler descendants in 2016. According to Tracy Heiden, “We wanted a place with history to it, a place where everybody could be together and where we could build our own memories on that history.” A bronze plaque in the front yard identifies the house as a part of the Town of Bethany Beach Historic Trail.
The 116-year-old house, as inspected before purchase, was completely free of any mold, mildew or termite damage, demonstrating its quality construction and preservation. Many of the unique aspects of the original house remain, including a mezzanine gallery above the family room, built-in cabinets in the foyer and kitchen, and the china cabinet in the dining room. The original large, double-hung, single-glazed windows have survived many storms. The Drexler’s 6-foot wood table remains in the dining room.
Interior renovations undertaken by the Heidens included painting the dark wood walls (typical of early 1900s homes) and refinishing the floors. The bedrooms remain as they were, except for No. 3 and No. 4, which are now used for storage. The bathrooms and kitchen have been significantly redone. And the exterior, also originally dark wood, has been painted blue. A sign hanging on the front porch announces the house’s new name: “Blue Haven, Established 2016.”
A limited number of tickets are available for the Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour. They can be purchased at Made By Hand (Route 1, South Bethany), Gallery One (Route 26, Ocean View), Bethany Beach Books (downtown Bethany Beach), Bethany Beach Town Hall (on the day of the tour only), and online at www.thequietresorts.com. Tickets cost $25 each, and proceeds support the developing Coastal Towns Museum at 40 West Avenue in Ocean View.