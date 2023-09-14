Freemasonry, the oldest fraternity in the world, has its origins in the Middle Ages, when it began as a skilled craftsmen’s guild. Today, Freemasons are a members of a social and charitable organization with strong character its foundation.
Next week, the Doric Lodge No. 30, A.F. & A.M. in Millville will host a re-enactment of a historic event in the history of both the nation and Freemasonry itself — one that took place in Washington, D.C., 230 years ago: the placement of the cornerstone of the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
The “commemoration ceremony” will take place at 6:15 p.m. at the Millville lodge, located at 35476 Atlantic Avenue, according to lodge Worshipful Master Brandon Scott.
Stephen M. Tucker, Grand Master of Masons of the State of Delaware, will preside over the ceremony, which will be open to the public, Scott said.
“Essentially, we’re going to do what George Washington did 230 years ago,” on Sept. 18, 1793, Scott said of the event.
The overall Masonic organization has had a busy season of commemorations, with the recent re-celebration of the 300th anniversary of the ratifying of the Masonic constitution in the United States, Scott said. That ceremony took place at Mt. Vernon, the home of George Washington near Washington, D.C.
Washington was assisted in the laying of the Capitol cornerstone by the Grand Master of Masons in Maryland, Joseph Clark. The cornerstone of a building is considered to be crucial to its integrity, setting the correct course for all the other elements of the building.
Ironically, Scott said, the actual cornerstone that George Washington laid 230 years ago can’t be located. A search was conducted in 1991, but it wasn’t found. Historians believe it may be located in the southeast corner of the Capitol’s Statuary Hall.
Nevertheless, Scott said, the laying of the stone by Washington was a “historic event in Freemasonry,” and its anniversary is worthy of note.
In addition to the ceremony, the lodge will be offering its award-winning barbecue for purchase on Monday, starting at 5:15 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m. and is expected to last about 45 minutes, Scott said.
Following the ceremony, the Millville Doric Lodge, which currently has 131 members, will be open to the public for tours.
For more information on the lodge or the ceremony, visit www.doriclodge30.org or reach out to Doric Lodge No. 30 Secretary Bud Michels at BudMichels@gmail.com.