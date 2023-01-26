How can a country survive a nuclear attack? From 1947 to 1991, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union made the threat of nuclear conflict very real. During the Cold War, the U.S. government developed three options for protecting senior officials from an atomic strike.
Option 1 was to take shelter in large, underground bunkers. Option 2 was to fly above any attack in an airplane called the National Emergency Airborne Command Post. Option 3 was to hide in the Atlantic Ocean on specially modified ships. These were known as the National Emergency Command Post Afloat (NECPA), or the “doomsday ships.”
The NECPA plan was approved in October 1961. Five months later, the U.S. Navy converted the U.S.S. Northampton into the first floating command center. In 1963, it was joined by the U.S.S. Wright. Both ships received upgrades, such as pressurized rooms to avoid radiation, large databanks and cutting-edge communications equipment. They could operate for at least 14 days without resupplying, and could hold the president and 300 staff, plus their regular crews. One ship was always at sea, switching every two weeks.
An important part of NECPA was ensuring those aboard the “doomsday ships” could communicate with surviving officials on land. The Northampton and the Wright had tropospheric scatter arrays to send and receive information. These large antennae used a layer of the atmosphere called the troposphere to “bounce” signals to locations across the globe. It was difficult for an enemy to intercept these signals, making it a good way to share sensitive information.
At least three communication sites were built along the East Coast to support NECPA. One — Naval Radio Station Lewes — began operating at Fort Miles in 1963. It was originally located at Battery Hunter, a World War II gun emplacement, and staffed by one officer and 12 petty officers.
As the program expanded, so did the staff and equipment. By 1965, the Navy had moved the station to Battery 519, a larger World War II emplacement nearby. That building supported almost 30 personnel, as well as two 120-foot-tall antennae. They allowed Naval Radio Station Lewes to stay in contact with the “doomsday ships” no matter where they might be sailing. A full 2.5 times taller than the Hollywood sign, the antennae dominated the landscape at Cape Henlopen throughout the 1960s.
By 1970, satellites had made it easier to communicate with, and harder to hide, ships at sea. Both NECPA ships were decommissioned by May 1970, and Naval Radio Station Lewes stopped operating a month later. While NECPA, thankfully, never had to operate in a nuclear situation, it was a valuable resource for the president. For example, the Wright provided communications support when President Lyndon B. Johnson was in Uruguay, and it was put on alert during the Pueblo crisis in 1969.
