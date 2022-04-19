Through May 5, the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute Inc. (MERR) will be accepting items for its annual yard sale. The yard sale is set for Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at the facility on Pilottown Road in Lewes.
All funds raised during the event will go to the year-round efforts of the non-profit organization, which serves as the first response to all marine mammals and sea turtles stranding in Delaware, including food and care, veterinary bills, transportation and supplies.
MERR also hosts a number of outreach endeavors in which representatives travel to area schools to inform students about the neighboring marine mammals.
The yard sale is one of the major fundraisers for the organization, and will also feature a bake sale and refreshments throughout the day. The yard sale at the MERR facility, located at 801 Pilottown Road, next to the Coast Guard Station, will take place rain or shine.
Those who have an item that they would like to donate for the event can call (302) 228-5029 or email merrinstitute@gmail.com.