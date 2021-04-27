The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware (UUSD) will host their 2021 Zoo Online Auction starting Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m., and running through Saturday, May 22, at 4 p.m. The public is being invited to sign into the auction website at fundraiser.bid/uusd, where they can bid, purchase and pay for items online.
Shoppers can pick up purchased items on Sunday, May 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the UUSD church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, Lewes. Socially-distanced masked volunteers will place purchased items into shoppers’ cars. Some larger auction items will include delivery, and other pick-up arrangements can be made instead of Sunday, May 23, if necessary.
Auction coordinators Gwen Johnson and Kris Acker said they have enjoyed getting ready for their church’s first online auction.
Johnson said, “Bidding online is simple and fun with our new user-friendly auction software. Shoppers can browse through our extensive auction catalog and click the picture of the item to see an enlargement. Shoppers will find cuddly, virtual zoo animals tucked in these item pictures, which are fun to see and will be part of a contest with a prize awarded on Wednesday, May 19.”
Acker said, “We are especially thrilled this year to feature, in our extensive art category, the beautiful original watercolor painting ‘Dolle’s Salt Water Taffy and Boardwalk’ by local artist Kathleen Fitzgerald. Kathleen’s painting has captured the very essence of beach life in Southern Delaware. This painting will be a treasure for someone’s coastal home or living space.”
Fitzgerald said, “I am a lifelong artist and now a retired lawyer. Beach life has inspired many of my pieces over the last 15 years. “Dolle’s Salt Water Taffy and Boardwalk” is my watercolor for one of my favorite views in Southern Delaware. I have walked those boards countless times, from one end to the other, and the Dolle’s sign is as iconic to Rehoboth Beach as Joe and Jill Biden.
“With the Dolle’s sign possibly moving from that perch in the near future, I think this painting evokes a feeling of nostalgia for carefree, pre-pandemic days at the beach. I am honored to have this painting featured in the UUSD auction.”
Shoppers can view more than 180 items in this year’s auction catalog being offered on the fundraiser.bid/uusd website. New items include a metal firepit, a Bernina Model 220 Swiss sewing machine and a variety of gift baskets. Other items include gift cards from local restaurants and a variety of hand-crafted items, such as knits, jewelry, glass art and more.
Shoppers can also purchase items from UUSD’s Unique Boutique, with many preowned family treasures. The collectables category features pink Depression glass dishes — Doric Pattern by Jeannette Glass with many serving pieces, Royal Ruby Red Cranberry Roly Poly pitcher and glasses, and Disney Collectors Plate set, as well as vintage jewelry, vintage Coach bags and more.
Proceeds from this year’s annual auction will support the UUSD’s mission to nurture spiritual growth, embrace diversity, work for justice and strive for a loving world. For more information, contact Fundraising@uussd.org or visit uussd.org.