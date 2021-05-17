The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) announced this week a donation and partnership with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery’s Beer & Benevolence program that will benefit future generations of Delawareans and visitors.
On Saturday, May 15, Dogfish Head released Pontoon Lagoon, a limited-edition gose-style ale brewed in collaboration with the CIB, and presented the nonprofit organization with a $15,000 donation toward its Lessons in Nature capital campaign. The campaign supports a grand re-envisioning of the James Farm Ecological Preserve near Ocean View that is designed to make the recreational and educational opportunities offered at the 150-acre oasis more easily accessible to diverse audiences for generations to come.
“To say that we are thrilled by Dogfish Head’s support of this campaign would be an understatement,” said Anna Short, CIB development coordinator. “We are just so incredibly grateful for their partnership on our efforts at the Preserve — and for the delicious beer that they’ve brewed to honor the bays and the work we do here at the Center!”
Made with prickly pear, hand-harvested pickleweed and local Henlopen Sea Salt, Pontoon Lagoon is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans at Dogfish Head’s Off-Centered EmPOURium in downtown Rehoboth Beach while supplies last. A portion of proceeds from sales of the beer will benefit the Center for the Inland Bays.
“Dogfish Head began its journey here in beautiful coastal Delaware, and we realize that the Inland Bays are an integral part of what makes this area so alluring,” said Mark Carter, Dogfish’s Beer & Benevolence director. “We are fortunate to have many non-profits in our community doing amazing work on many fronts, and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is literally often knee-deep in the marsh working to preserve and protect our environment for us locals, our visitors, and for generations to come. We are proud to support their efforts, and we are stoked to cheers a beer with them that will help them further their mission.”
Since its inception, Dogfish Head’s philanthropic Beer & Benevolence program has focused on giving back to the coastal Delaware community through creative collaborations with nonprofit organizations. With its Beer & Benevolence program, Dogfish Head endeavors to foster community, nourish artistic advancement and cultivate environmental stewardship, and partners with local nonprofits that share those same ideals. Learn more at dogfish.com/beer-and-benevolence.
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is a nonprofit organization established in 1994, and is one of 28 National Estuary Programs. With its partners, the Center works to preserve, protect and restore Delaware’s Inland Bays and their watershed. Learn more at inlandbays.org.