DNREC will welcome visitors to the DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve when the center reopens for the 2023 season Saturday, April 1. The DNREC facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with days varying by month.
• April — Open Wednesdays and Saturdays only, closed Easter weekend;
• May through August — Open Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed on Sundays and Mondays; and
• September — Open Wednesdays and Saturdays only.
(The center is closed from October through March.)
In the spring, the DuPont Nature Center’s large deck overlooking the harbor offers wildlife watchers a view of spawning horseshoe crabs and migrating shorebirds, including federally-listed threatened red knots that depend on horseshoe crab eggs to help fuel their 9,000-mile journey to the Arctic. More information on horseshoe crab and shorebird viewing is available from the DuPont Nature Center at de.gov/dnc.
Inside the center, visitors will find exhibits that describe the environmental and historical importance of the Mispillion Harbor. Visitors can also view saltwater tanks offering a close-up vantage for a variety of aquatic species, from horseshoe crabs to diamondback terrapins.
The center also offers live views of nesting osprey and wildlife visiting the area through its osprey cam and Mispillion Harbor cam. Both live cams can be viewed at de.gov/dnc.
DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center is located in the heart of Delaware’s Bayshore Region at 2992 Lighthouse Road, near Slaughter Beach, east of Milford. Admission to the center is free and open to the public. For general information about the center, call (302) 422-1329 or visit de.gov/dnc. For inquiries about the center’s programs and operations, email Patrick Ruhl at patrick.ruhl@delaware.gov or call (302) 422-1329.