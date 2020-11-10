To kick off the holiday season, DNREC Natural Resources Police are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities.
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys suitable for boys and girls of all ages, and distributes those toys as Christmas gifts to less-fortunate children in communities nationwide.
Toys will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 11, at drop-off locations with Toys for Tots donation boxes, with donors required to wear masks and practice social distancing when dropping off toys. Sites include:
• All Delaware State Park offices statewide, including the Brandywine Zoo, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Natural Resources Police office in Sussex County at 23530 Campbell Circle, Georgetown, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Various locations and events throughout the state attended by Natural Resources Police officers.
For more information, or for the dates and locations of upcoming events where toys can be donated, contact officers with DNREC’s Natural Resources Police units, including MCpl. Andy Manning, Environmental Crimes Unit, andrew.manning@delaware.gov, (302) 739-9401; Sgt. Brooke Mitchell, Division of Fish & Wildlife, brooke.mitchell@delaware.gov, (302) 739-9913; Cpl. David Redgraves, Delaware State Parks, david.redgraves@delaware.gov, (302) 272-3534.
For more information, visit toysfortots.org.