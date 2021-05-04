Non-profit organizations or community groups looking to reach more people can get help from the Lewes Public Library. The library is seeking groups to organize informational displays in its lobby display case, which is seen by the hundreds of people who walk through the library’s doors every day.
“For non-profit agencies, this is an opportunity to educate the community about the services of your organization. For community groups, this is a chance to let others know what you offer and recruit new members.”
To schedule a two-week time period in fall/winter 2021, contact Rebecca Lowe, library development director, at Rebecca.Lowe@lib.de.us. For more information about this and other library programs, call the library during business hours at (302) 645-2733 or visit their website at lewes.lib.de.us.