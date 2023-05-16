A dine-and-donate event by the Ocean City (Md.) Chapter of the Sons & Daughters of Italy at Bethany Blues in Bethany Beach recently raised $635 for Justin’s Beach House. The proceeds were donated to the Justin W. Jennings Foundation, which operates Justin’s Beach House in Bethany Beach.
Justin’s Beach House is a respite home, available free of charge to families with cancer that offers time away from doctors and hospitals with a place for the family to relax and unwind in Bethany Beach.
Mike’s Flooring & Design Center of Fenwick Island, and Creative Impressions Art Gallery of Rehoboth donated door prizes — a $350 gift certificate from Mike’s Flooring and two framed prints from Creative Impressions.
Information about joining the Ocean City Chapter of the Sons & Daughters of Italy can be found at http://sonsofitalyoceancity.com/.