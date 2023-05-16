Dine 2.jpg

Friends gathering at the dine-and-donate are, from left: front row, Jane and Nick Bartolomeo; center row, Judy and Joe Zanetti; and, back row, Kathy and Dan Milhalisin.

A dine-and-donate event by the Ocean City (Md.) Chapter of the Sons & Daughters of Italy at Bethany Blues in Bethany Beach recently raised $635 for Justin’s Beach House. The proceeds were donated to the Justin W. Jennings Foundation, which operates Justin’s Beach House in Bethany Beach.

Dine 1.jpg

Chapter President Vinnie Mollicone enjoys his meal at the dine-and-donate.

Justin’s Beach House is a respite home, available free of charge to families with cancer that offers time away from doctors and hospitals with a place for the family to relax and unwind in Bethany Beach.

Mike’s Flooring & Design Center of Fenwick Island, and Creative Impressions Art Gallery of Rehoboth donated door prizes — a $350 gift certificate from Mike’s Flooring and two framed prints from Creative Impressions.

Information about joining the Ocean City Chapter of the Sons & Daughters of Italy can be found at http://sonsofitalyoceancity.com/.