CHEER will be holding its Annual March for Meals Campaign on Thursday, March 17. Elected officials and members of local communities will be invited to come and deliver a meal to a homebound senior and then enjoy lunch at the center afterwards. Elected officials will have the opportunity to see first-hand the importance of the meal they deliver and see how the meal benefits them.
On March 22, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 or older. For nearly 50 years, the programs — commonly referred to as Meals on Wheels — have delivered more than just nutritious meals to homebound seniors in virtually every community across the country. And, the staff and volunteers who deliver these meals each week provide a lifeline and connection to the community, which are sometimes all it takes to keep the senior neighbors at home, where they want to be.
Meals on Wheels programs have come together each March since 2002 to celebrate the collaboration of local community organizations, businesses, all levels of government and individuals to ensure that seniors are not forgotten.
“By volunteering, donating or speaking out, you can ensure the seniors in your neighborhood can live healthier, happy and independent lives at home, where they want to be,” representatives said.
Those who would like to help deliver meals on homebound seniors in Sussex County on March 17, or any other day, can call Tanisha Showell at (302) 515-3040.