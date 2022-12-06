The public is being invited to attend the 2022 Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Dewey Beach Lions Clubhouse, 115 McKinley Street, Rehoboth Beach. Children of all ages can have a great time having breakfast with Santa. There will be a full buffet breakfast, games and a Santa Letter Station.
Adults pay $8, while children 9 or younger can attend free of charge with a paying adult. Children 10 or older pay $4. Attendees are being asked to bring an unwrapped educational or interactive toy for ages 8-12, as all proceeds will benefit the local Toys for Tots campaign.