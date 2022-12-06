Dewey Lions breakfast with Santa

The Dewey Beach Lions Club will host Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10.

The public is being invited to attend the 2022 Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Dewey Beach Lions Clubhouse, 115 McKinley Street, Rehoboth Beach. Children of all ages can have a great time having breakfast with Santa. There will be a full buffet breakfast, games and a Santa Letter Station.

Adults pay $8, while children 9 or younger can attend free of charge with a paying adult. Children 10 or older pay $4. Attendees are being asked to bring an unwrapped educational or interactive toy for ages 8-12, as all proceeds will benefit the local Toys for Tots campaign.