Members of the Dewey Beach Lions Club attended the Delaware Lions Foundation breakfast at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover on Feb. 11. Those attending included Lions Wayne Steel, Bill Burton, Cindy Vincent and Kenny Vincent.
The mission of the Delaware Lions Foundation is to support the Delaware Lions in their humanitarian service to Delawareans through matching grants and to provide educational scholarships for public high school seniors residing in Delaware. This year’s Scholarship Chairperson is PDG Kenny Vincent from the DBLC.