On Dec. 9, the Dewey Beach Lions Club carried on the 10-year tradition started by the Midway Lions Club of supporting the Sussex County Consortium Snow Bowl.
A total of 225 students with special needs, ages 5 to 21, filled the 32 lanes of the Milford Bowling Alley. Each student played two games and was treated to a pizza lunch, deserts and beverages served by the Dewey Beach Lions Club members.
Additionally, club members encouraged the student bowlers as they bowled. All were aided and monitored by the staff of the Consortium.
“It was a fun learning experience for the students and a greatly rewarding service project for the Dewey Beach Lions Club,” representatives said.