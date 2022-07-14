The Dewey Beach Lions Club recently installed its new board of directors. They include President Ernie Felici Jr., Chris Moody, Ron Krajewski, Zeke Przygocki, Larry Kenney, Cindy Vincent Kenny Vincent, Ernie Felici Sr., Bill Mears, Scott Joseph, Melissa Clink, Corey Mahoney, Jeff Warner and Jim Gandolfo.
The Dewey club was founded March 16, 1951, and is one of 46,000 clubs with more than 1.34 million members.
“Our members do whatever is needed to help the local communities. Everywhere we work, we make friends,” representative said. “Lions have a dynamic history. We are best known for fighting blindness — it’s part of our history, as well as our work today. But we also perform volunteer work for many different kinds of community projects — including caring for the environment, feeding the hungry and aiding seniors and the disabled.”
The Dewey Beach Lions Club Foundation sponsors a golf tournament each September at the Rookery South Golf Course in Lewes. The proceeds from the event benefit community organizations. Registration for 2022 is now open, with the event to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28, The Rookery Golf Club (South Course) in Milton. Register at dblions.org/events/registration. The club meets at 115 McKinley Street, Rehoboth Beach. For more information, visit dblions.org.