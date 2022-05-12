It could be that the spirit of Cecile Steele will join those attending the kick-off dinner for the Ocean View Historical Society’s Delmarva Chicken Festival, at The Café on 26 on Atlantic Avenue (Route 26), on Thursday, May 19.
“People who work there at the restaurant report they see shadows sometimes,” teased Carol Psaros, who is handling publicity for the festival, set for Saturday, May 21, at John West Park.
The building where Café 26 is located today, at 84 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View, was originally the home where Cecile Long Steele — the first businesswoman to start mass-producing chickens ready for market, making her the founder of the broiler chicken industry — and her husband, Wilmer, a state senator, once lived.
At the kick-off dinner at the restaurant, open to the public but by reservation only, guests can order special chicken dinners or items off the menu. Historic information about the Steeles and their home will be placed on each table, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated by the restaurant to the historical society. To reserve a table, call (302) 539-2233.
The Chicken Festival, a popular tradition on Delmarva for decades but re-invented for its new iteration in Ocean View, will run from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. In the event of rain, it will be held the next day, Sunday, May 22.
Free and open to the public, the festival will feature $10 platters of fried chicken with coleslaw, applesauce and potato chips as side dishes, prepared in advance by Hocker’s, and smoked chicken, cooked at the park by members of the Doric Masonic Lodge. Bottles of water will cost $1, or sodas can be purchased for $2. Ice cream will also be for sale, and all proceeds will benefit the historical society.
Mountaire Farms near Millsboro is donating the chicken.
Throughout the festival, there will be displays and exhibits, as well as a “white-elephant” table with items for sale.
“Chicken Chatter” sessions will be in the historical society’s Hall’s Store replica, with Georgie Cartanza from the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension answering questions about raising chickens.
At 4 p.m., there will a Color-A-Chicken session, also in Hall’s Store, with guests having the opportunity to color a postcard or notecard as a craft as Joanne Guilfoil of Roxana, a local author who has written books including “The ABCs of Chickens on Delmarva,” speaks.
Other events will include a Biddy Parade for children, after they have some time to decorate visors donated by Perdue Farms, and the Chicken Pickin’ Contest, with a prize for the contestant who can remove the most cooked chicken from the bone the fastest. At the end of the Biddy Parade, children will receive a yellow gel pack for their school lunch boxes, supplied by Perdue Farms.
An Egg Toss Contest is planned for 3:15 p.m., and a Chicken Kickin’ Dance Contest, with prizes, at 4:30 p.m. Throughout the day, “Chicken Dance” music will play so dancers can practice, Psaros said.
Delaware Farm Credit’s Mobile Ag Lab Trailer will be there, as well as Perdue Farms’ truck that the public can sit in and experience.
“We are thrilled about the Chicken Festival. Carol has done a tremendous job leading it,” Historical Society President Barbara Slavin said.
Slavin said historical society members are also looking forward to a Smithsonian exhibit in September, October and November.
“They will have displays set up in our new building in Hall’s Store, with placards that are 6 feet tall, with information on each side. The theme is ‘Crossroads in a Rural Community,’” Slavin said, adding that there will be children’s activities, and those attending can also answer questions using a computer.
“We’re trying to bring the Chicken Festival back on a much smaller basis. We’ve had so many donations,” she said.
The Chicken Festival is a fundraiser for the historical society, and Psaros said she hopes it makes $10,000 and that thousands of people attend.
Parking will be at churches nearby, and a jitney will transport guests from their cars to the festival and back.
“I’m just delighted. We are going to have things for kids, games, chicken platters. I think it will be a really fun family event,” she said, adding that Sussex County leads the nation in broiler chicken production and is a multi-billion-dollar industry, thanks to Cecile Steele and her husband.
“Both of them had untimely deaths. He was state senator, and they were entertaining friends on their boat, The Lure, in the bay when the engine blew up.” Psaros said.
According to the website at www.findagrave.com, Cecile Steele’s chicken business brought her family out of poverty, allowing the purchase of a more substantial home in Ocean View, a new car and that $10,000 yacht.
“Tragically, Cecile and her husband, David Wilmer, then a Delaware state senator, did not enjoy their success for long. On Oct. 7, 1942, they, their guests John A. Tubbs and Mrs. Elliot Evans, and the yacht captain William Murray were fishing off the coast of Ocean City, Md., when they decided to head back to port. David stepped on the starter pedal to restart the yacht’s engine when the carburetor backfired, igniting gasoline fumes and setting off an explosion that threw everyone into the water. A second explosion, probably the fuel tanks, enveloped the boat in flames.
“The Steeles died from heart failure according to the coroner’s inquest while Captain William Murray, John A. Tubbs, and Mrs. Evans survived with burns. Although the newspapers only reported her husband’s life and political career, Cecile eventually got her dues. On July 3, 1974, Mrs. Wilmer’s Broiler House, as it was known, entered the National Register of Historic Places.
“On Oct. 25, 1983, Cecile Steele was inducted into the Delaware Hall of Fame for Women for her part in the start of one of Delaware’s most important economic activities. In 2011, the Steele house was converted into the restaurant Café on 26.”
She is buried in the Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery in Ocean View.
Interestingly, her successful business began when, in 1923, she ordered 50 chicks from Vernon Steen’s Dagsboro hatchery to supplement her egg-laying flock. But instead, 500 chicks arrived.
Instead of sending back 450 chicks, she decided to raise them until they weighed 2 pounds each and sell them for a profit, at 62 cents per pound. The following year, she increased the flock to 1,000 chickens and sold them for 50 cents per pound. In 1926, she raised and sold 10,000 broilers, and by 1928, had increased that number to 26,000, making her the founder of the Delmarva broiler chicken industry.