The original Delmarva Chicken Festival will return to Salisbury, Md., on Oct. 7 at Perdue Stadium, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first broiler chicken farm on Delmarva with live performances and family activities.
Planned for 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, the festival, free to the public, will feature performances by The Jones Boys, Jimmy Charles and Mike Hines & The Look.
Local food trucks will be there, as well as vendors, historical and educational exhibits, children’s activities and Chicken Capers contests, pitting teams of employees from Delmarva’s five chicken companies against each other in field day-style games.
The five chicken companies — Allen Harim Foods, Amick Farms, Mountaire Farms, Perdue Farms and Tyson — will sponsor the festival.
The event will end with fireworks at 7 p.m.
The Delmarva Chicken Association, then known as Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc., organized an annual festival beginning 1948, when it was known as the Chicken of Tomorrow Festival, until 2014, when the festival ended.
Historically, there were parades, chicken cooking contests and fried chicken prepared in the world’s largest frying pan, 10 feet in diameter. This year, those traditions will be remembered, but with a modern twist, focusing on local food, live music and family attractions.
The Greater Salisbury Committee, the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and the Wicomico (Md.) Farm Bureau are working in partnership with the Delmarva Chicken Association to plan the event.
“As our members started thinking about how to celebrate the chicken community’s 100th birthday, several chicken growers suggested bringing back the Delmarva Chicken Festival for a centennial celebration,” said Zach Evans, board president.
“We all recognized the warm welcome the festival would get, and we’re excited to invite everyone on Delmarva, and the many visitors to the region, to join us for this year’s festival, in the region where the chicken industry was born,” he said.
Hurlock, Md., chicken grower Mary Lou Brown said the festival is a “great opportunity for me, as a family farmer, to share with the public who the chicken community is and what we provide for Delmarva.”
“I’ve participated in many Delmarva Chicken Festivals over the years, and I’m thrilled to be part of the committee bringing it back one more time this year,” she said.