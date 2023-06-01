Supporters of Delaware Womenade gathered last week for the May fundraiser with multiple purposes: to raise money for the organization; to deliver toiletries, socks and other items for victims of domestic violence who have fled to shelters; and enjoying an evening at Board & Brush in Ocean View, making signs and home décor.
Based in Bethany Beach, Delaware Womenade started about 12 years ago, aiming to empower those affected by domestic violence and “help them find their path forward to growth and independence.”
Members raise money for shelters and collect what victims need, explained Peggy Kent, secretary-treasurer of the three-member board of directors. Teresa Zatcoff is president and Megan Smith is vice president.
Womenade partners with organizations including People’s Place 2 in Milford, which operates three shelters for women and children in Sussex and Kent counties.
“Rachel Wells, who owns Board & Brush, was kind enough to allow us to have a workshop there, and she is donating a portion of the proceeds to help us,” Kent said as about 17 women assembled at the business on Cedar Neck Road on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 23.
“We started Womenade at Teresa’s house, with potluck dinners, and it has grown over the years. We have events. Last year, we had a Big Games Day that raised enough funds for an expansion project in Sussex County. This year, we are raising money that will go to renovations at the Kent County shelter,” Kent said, explaining that Zatcoff used to live in Philadelphia and was part of a group originally started in Washington, D.C.
When Zatcoff relocated to this area 14 years ago, “She wanted to do something here, so she found shelters in Kent and Sussex and she found People’s Place, and started having these potlucks and collecting things,” Kent said.
“The women have shelters to go to. We, different times of the year, buy sheets and blankets, towels. We fill shower caddies with toiletries for them. If they are going to a shelter in the middle of the night, they might come with everything they take with them in garbage bags, so we provide suitcases.”
“They need women’s leggings, summer tops, boys’ white T-shirts and pajama pants, gift cards,” Kent said.
Members have drives at Christmas and Valentine’s Day, and buy the mothers lotions and candy “to help them at that time of year when it is so hard,” Kent said.
When school starts, they provide backpacks, school supplies and money to buy new shoes and uniforms.
More than 140,000 Delaware residents experience intimate partner violence in their lifetimes, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, whose website states that Delaware reported 73 domestic-violence homicides from 2011 to 2019.
Although none of the Womenade board members have suffered domestic abuse, they are passionate about helping victims, Kent said.
“I feel blessed I never had to think about domestic violence in my life, not one day. Teresa is my best friend, and we do this together. It has special meaning,” she said.
Victims of domestic violence “are fleeing for their safety from the torment of domestic abuse,” the website, at Delawarewomenade.org, states.
To help, “We meet frequently to raise awareness, funds and in-kind contributions. Beyond our contributions, the true impact on the lives of those who need the help, and the amazing commitment of our group, are immeasurable,” it states.
The 2nd Annual Wimbledon Womenade White Out fundraiser is planned for Monday, June 26, at the Sea Colony Tennis Center. The Tennis Round Robin will be coordinated by Sea Colony Director of Racquet Sports Alex Justiniani. E-mail delawarewomenade@gmail.com for more information.
Donations to Delaware Womenade Inc. can be sent to 39284 Estate Way, Bethany Beach, DE, 19930. More information is online at delawarewomenade@gmail.com.