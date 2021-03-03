The Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control announced on March 3 that it had reached its cap of 17,000 Delaware Surf-Fishing Permits issued for the calendar year. With the Surf-Fishing Permit cap figure attained, no more surf tag permits will be issued until December, officials said.
The cap was reached early this year, they noted, after unprecedented winter sales. The DNREC Division of Parks & Recreation utilized an ongoing outreach effort to communicate that permits were on sale. Previous permit holders were also notified when sales started in December and reminded again on March 3, when total sales reached 16,000, at which point the remaining permits available sold out in one hour.
In 2019, the Delaware Parks & Recreation Advisory Council established a 17,000 cap on annual Surf-Fishing Permit sales. The DNREC Division of Parks & Recreation implemented a first-come, first-served cap on the number of permits issued as the most equitable way to serve all beach users, and to manage a limited resource, while also protecting against overcrowding of parks beaches. Officials said the plan aligns with DNREC’s priority to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors to Delaware’s state parks system.
While surf-fishing permit sales have ended for 2021, novice surf anglers are being encouraged to view the “Surf Fishing at Delaware State Parks“ informational video (online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYZbkvrESK8) that explains surf-fishing rules and regulations in Delaware, what equipment is needed, how to drive on the beach and what to do if a vehicle gets stuck in the sand.
Surf-Fishing Permits also serve as a Delaware State Parks Annual Pass that provides access to all 17 state parks. Park user fees, including surf-fishing permit fees, provide 65 percent of the Division of Parks & Recreation’s funding, and are used to operate and maintain the parks.
To learn more about fishing in Delaware State Parks, visit destateparks.com/Adventures/Fishing.