The Delaware Seaside Railroad Club has arrived at its new station and is ready for visitors to embark on an adventure with them, which includes a new, larger area for train layouts and special events.
After weeks of moving layouts and accessories and reconstructing them in their new Selbyville home, the club’s members are looking forward to showing off the new facility with a Grand Reopening and Trainload Yard Sale, to be held Saturday, Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The new clubhouse, located at 36668 Dupont Highway in Selbyville, is “bigger and better,” said club spokesman William Ziegler. It offers more room for the club’s five train layouts, which were reconstructed by a dedicated group of club members who worked two to three days a week, between three and eight hours a day throughout August on the layouts.
Moving the layouts was no small feat, Ziegler said. They were moved mostly intact on a flatbed trailer, along with “hundreds of boxes” of accessories that were moved separately.
“At the clubhouse, you’ll see five operating layouts, in O, S, HO, N and G scales,” or gauges, Ziegler said. Each layout features multiple trains, running on different tracks, with push-buttons that operate “action” accessories, he said.
In addition to those, the club has two setups for the littlest train enthusiasts — a wooden Brio set and a Thomas the Train layout that children can operate with a remote control.
In addition to re-introducing its impressive layouts to the public, the club will also bring back its popular Trainload Yard Sale at the same date and time as the Grand Reopening. The sale, the first in the club’s new location, will be mostly outside, but some tables will be set up inside as well, Ziegler said.
Available at the yard sale, he said will be trains of all scales — engines as well as cars — plus tracks, accessories and buildings to outfit all sizes and types of home layouts.
Ziegler said the two events offer a good chance for prospective members of the Delaware Seaside Railroad Club to come check out what the club has to offer.
“We always welcome new members,” he said. The club normally meets at South Coastal Library but has not met there since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Now that it is settled into its new “station,” the club will be open to the public twice a week, on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The club is also gearing up for its next Train Show, to be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company’s firehouse.
For more information on the Delaware Seaside Railroad Club, call (302) 448-5654 or visit the club’s website at www.delawareseasiderailroadclub.com.