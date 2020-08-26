The Delaware Resorts Outdoor Home Expo will take place at Hudson Fields on Route 1 just north of Lewes, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11. An array of exhibitors will present their home-related products and services over the two days. Admission and parking are free to the public. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“Due to the prohibition on large indoor gatherings, our 23-year-old Spring Home Expo was postponed, and as a result it was successfully held outdoors in June and greatly expanded!” said Kathy Benson, founder and coordinator of the Spring Home Expo.
“We are especially excited to help our many loyal exhibitors hit their business stride now. If you are a business who would like to reach and serve the lucrative eastern Sussex County retirement residents, the Fall Home Expo is the most cost-effective way of doing it!” concluded Benson.
Exhibitors will have plenty of outdoor space to share more products and feature services, plus there is ample parking, she noted.
Several past exhibitors are also key sponsors, including Patio Systems, Advance Inc. and Schell Brothers, and media sponsors the Cape Gazette, Effectv, Delaware Beach Life, Sussex County Women’s Journal, WGMD/92.7 and ABC/47 WMDT.
Exhibitors also include home improvement companies, Realtors, developers, builders, mortgage, finance and insurance firms, a large array of home product and service companies. Expo visitors can enjoy the convenience of viewing a full spectrum of products and services in one place. Several of the exhibitors plan to offer “expo specials,” and many will be giving away gifts and prizes.
The Revelations Beer Garden will be open during the entire Outdoor Expo and will be providing live music. Chaps Pit Beef will return as well.
For more information, contact Kathy at kathy@deexpos.com or (302) 236-0857.