The Delaware Eye Institute of Rehoboth Beach will once again co-sponsor the Delaware Lions Foundation Annual Walk for Sight, with the 17th edition to be held on Oct. 3 at the Dewey Beach Lions Club House at 115 McKinley Avenue, Dewey Beach.
Registration for the Walk for Sight begins at 12:30 p.m., and the walk starts at 1:30 p.m. The registration fee is $25, which entitles the walker to a DLF T-shirt, food and beverages. Everyone is invited to come join the Lions walk. Following the walk, there will be food and a cookout provided by the Dewey Beach Lions Club. Entertainment will be provided by the Millville Mountain Boys.
The Delaware Lions Foundation raises funds to help all Lions Clubs in Delaware with grants to fund local club projects to help the financially needy with eye exams, glasses, handicapped ramps, hearing aids, elementary-school vision screenings and our Visually Impaired Christmas Parties in each county, and also provides college scholarships to students all over Delaware.
For more information, contact Lion Jack Bauer at (302) 537-5175 or by e-mail at pcsjanetbauer@hotmail.com.