For the first time in the organization’s history, the Delaware Library Association (DLA) is partnering with libraries across the state to launch a #GivingTuesday campaign to raise funds to support programs and services at libraries across the state.
From Nov. 26 through Dec. 2, donors can log on to Fundlibraries.org and pledge to their favorite participating library or directly to the Delaware Library Association.
Delaware libraries provide engaging, informational and transformational programs, services, and collections, and never was that truer than during the COVID pandemic, DLA representatives noted. Even while their buildings were closed, staff rallied to serve the community by providing:
- Thousands of additional e-book, e-audio, and online program collections;
- Hundreds of thousands of hours of telephone and virtual reference sessions;
- Curbside and grab and go access to library materials, craft and STEM kits;
- Boosting signals to stable broadband, adding WiFi hotspots and devices for checkout; and
- Using bookmobiles as full-service mobile libraries throughout their communities.
“When you give to Delaware Public Libraries this Giving Tuesday, you’ll be giving the gift of libraries to thousands of Delawareans who rely on the services and programs of their local libraries,” said DLA representatives. “And you’ll be contributing to the advancement of Delaware libraries by donating this Giving Tuesday. Delaware libraries accelerate personal learning and innovation in all Delawareans, from the youngest to the oldest.”
Starting at birth, Delaware libraries support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which gifts a book monthly up until a child’s fifth birthday; to technology and life-long learning programs for the older generations.
Donations support Delaware libraries by allowing them to invest in technology trends and patterns of change that impact their communities and environment.
“Libraries are the community bridge that connects people together. Please join us this season in giving, so that Delaware libraries can continue to offer an exceptionally robust catalog of services and offerings.”
Fundlibraries.org is the first and only crowdfunding website dedicated solely to innovative library and literacy projects in school, public and academic communities. It is a one-stop fundraising platform for libraries and library support organizations that connects ideas in need of crowdsourced funding with tens of thousands of potential donors in the state and across the country.
The Delaware Library Association is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to advancing the cause of libraries and librarianship through advocacy, education and public policy.
Assisting on this effort, EveryLibrary Institute has been working with Delaware’s libraries to provide training and the platform to receive online donations, at Fundlibraries.org.
EveryLibrary’s network of contacts and visibility throughout the state and nationally is designed to ensure Delaware libraries receive significant attention as they launch this groundbreaking effort. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the EveryLibrary Institute acts as the fiscal agent to collect charitable donations from individuals and corporate donors and disburses them directly to either the library or a local Friends group of the library at the close of the fundraising campaign.