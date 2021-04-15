If you drive down Route 1 along the beach, you might see a shrub starting to bloom now, with white to light pink flowers. This is one of our prettiest natives — the beach plum, prunus maritima.
Its native habitat is the dunes, where it grows to around 8 feet, in dense thickets. It grows as a rounded, multi-stemmed shrub, as it tends to produce shoots from its root system. You can deal with this by snipping off the new shoots, if you want. The suckering habit makes beach plum a great shrub for hedgerows, however — great for a privacy hedge.
It is salt tolerant, and likes sandy, well-drained soil and full sun. It will grow inland, where it can get to 15 feet, but will not tolerate poorly-draining clay. The flowers bloom white, in small clusters, and when they are pollinated — usually by native wild bees — they get a pink tinge.
It has an interesting adaptation to living on the dunes: as sand covers its trunk, it grows more roots along the trunk, eventually producing a wide, spreading root system that is excellent in helping stabilize the dunes.
As a member of the cherry family, it has cherry like fruit, which range from sour to fairly sweet. It makes delicious jam! Like all purple fruits, they are rich in antioxidants.
It is easily propagated by seeds — separate the flesh from the pit and plant immediately. It needs cold to germinate, so leave the pot outdoors over the winter, but inside a screened porch, or with a mesh top to keep critters from eating the seeds. A minimum of two plants are recommended for cross-pollination and fruiting.
If you see beach plums growing, you’ll know you’re looking at an established, mature and healthy dune system, which is great!