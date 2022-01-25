Travelers aiming for a 2022 getaway have some new options to explore, and tourism officials highlighted some options as Delaware celebrated National Plan for Vacation Day on Jan. 25.
Across the state, Delawareans and visitors alike can enjoy major new museum exhibits, live performances from international music stars, and some notable re-openings and re-modelings: the Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library will unveil a Jacqueline Kennedy exhibit; Sam Hunt and ZZ Top are coming to the Delaware State Fair; and Firefly Music Festival will mark its 10th year rocking the Dover Woodlands.
Marquee sports events will focus the national spotlight to the state, including the BMW Championship PGA golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club (late August); and the Atlantic 10 Conference Women’s Basketball Championship, set for Wilmington’s Chase Fieldhouse beginning in March.
Rejuvenated attractions shine anew: Mt. Cuba Center has a new greenhouse, the Playhouse on Rodney Square has a fresh facelift, and the Delaware Museum of Natural History reopens in May as the Delaware Museum of Nature & Science.
These events and others are included in the VisitDelaware.com‘s roundup of Delaware’s 22 New Things to do in 2022, created to help travelers enjoy their getaway to the state this year (www.visitdelaware.com/blog/post/22-things-to-do-in-Delaware).
Highlights of the year’s lineup include:
- “Jacqueline Kennedy and Henry Francis du Pont: From Winterthur to the White House” exhibition at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, May 7 through Jan. 8, 2023.
- Restaurant openings at Bramble & Brine at The Buttery in downtown Lewes and Bardea steakhouse in Wilmington.
- The “Eating Rehoboth” food tour of beach restaurants, returning in mid-May.
- Delaware State Fair Summer Concert Series, featuring performances by Sam Hunt, Nelly, Toby Mac and ZZ Top, July 21-30.
- BMW Championship pro golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Aug. 16-21.
- NCAA Atlantic 10 Conference Women’s Basketball Championship, at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, March 2-6.
- Delaware Art Museum’s Tiffany glass exhibit, March 12 through June 5.
- “Visions & Voices: A juried exhibition of Mid-Atlantic African American Artists,” at the Biggs Museum of American Art, Feb. 4 through May 21.
- Hagley Museum’s “Nation of Inventors” exhibit, set for summer.
- Playhouse on Rodney Square debuts its revived theater and a lineup of shows.
- More tax-free shopping, as Christiana Mall is adding new stores, including Levi’s; Lovisa jeweler; mattress shop Purple; and Miniso, a household goods store. Next door at Christiana Fashion Center, Trader Joe’s is now open, and at Prices Corner, a new Target is drawing customers.
Officials reminded the public to enjoy their trip safely, as face coverings are currently required indoors in Delaware except for when eating or drinking.