Trip Black remembers the first time he came to the Delaware Burn Camp.
Four years ago, he said, “9-year-old me” was four years removed from the campfire accident in which he suffered severe burns to his hands and backside.
“That first year, I was a little bit uncomfortable,” said Black, a resident of Camden and now a rising eighth-grader. “When I was 9, I was a completely different person,” he said.
However, Black also recalled that “I got welcomed by friendly faces,” including adult volunteers and teen counselors, and that he soon felt at home at Camp Barnes, adjacent to the Assawoman Wildlife Refuge near Bethany Beach and Bayard, with the other children whose lives had been impacted by burn injuries.
“There’s an environment here that’s so good, you can’t not feel comfortable,” Black said.
Now, Black is one of the veterans at the camp, which hosts children ages 6 to 18 each August. Between six and 12 children are welcomed there each year, according to Joanne Hutchison, who chairs the camp’s board of directors.
The Delaware Burn Camp began in 2009 with the goal of bringing together children from Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore, southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Hutchison said. The only criterion for attendance is that the child has received medical treatment for burn injuries. Attendance is free of charge; the camp runs on donations, said Hutchison, known to the other volunteers at camp as “Hutch,”
Jabrayah Smith turns 12 next month, and this year was her first at Delaware Burn Camp. Although she said she’s not a fan of horseflies and sand, she said she has enjoyed her stay at Camp Barnes — particularly swimming. Last Friday, on the last full day of camp, she sat in the camp’s multipurpose room, hair still dripping from an earlier swim in the camp pool.
Smith, who lives in Philadelphia, said she appreciates the camaraderie with other campers, because “they know how it feels” to have a burn injury. “They know how it is,” she said.
Both Black and Smith said they felt supported by the staff, as well as the other campers. That, Hutchison said, is one of the camp’s major goals — particularly, to give campers a safe space in which to talk about experiences that those who haven’t been through a burn injury wouldn’t understand.
When campers first arrive, they spend time getting to know each other, with each one having an opportunity to talk about anything that’s on their mind, Hutchison said.
“They talk about how they got burned, and whatever issues they might be dealing with,” she said.
The campers are supported by counselors at all times, and there is a full-time nurse on site — especially crucial for children who have been through the physical and emotional trauma of burn injuries.
In addition to the phalanx of volunteers, the camp is supported by the community at large, whether it be businesses making donations, or community members providing entertainment and activities.
Hutchison said that each year, between Burn Camp weeks, the camp’s board of directors reaches out to area hospitals and medical professionals to find potential campers. While there are new campers each year, some are also “veterans,” like Black, and like Mason Hicks of Philadelphia.
According to accounts from the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hicks was severely burned over much of his body 13 years ago, when he and another boy knocked over a gasoline can while playing in a basement and the fumes reached a pilot light on a water heater, causing a massive explosion. He was 2 years old. Since then, Hicks has endured multiple surgeries to deal with his injuries.
Black referred to Hicks as one of the campers he has always looked up to and looks forward to seeing each year.
Looking over a schedule of the week’s activities, Black seems to be relishing the memory of each one.
“Honestly, there’s nothing on here I don’t like,” he said.
After a moment, he comes up with one thing he doesn’t particularly enjoy: “Packing up to leave.”
For more information on Delaware Burn Camp, visit the camp’s website at www.delawareburncamp.com.
Anyone interested in getting involved with Delaware Burn Camp should contact Joanne Hutchison at (302) 653-4090 or Paul Dorey at (302) 430-6337, or email deburncamp@gmail.com.