SoDel Concepts restaurants will host a virtual charity dinner party with the Delaware Botanic Gardens on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring local peaches and the wines of Bogle Vineyards.
Reginal Manger, Robbie LeBlanc and the Bogle team will be joining the dinner from their vineyards in California, along with live music from local artist Vincent Varrassi. In partnership with SoDel Concepts, the charity event is designed to raise funds for the Delaware Botanic Gardens.
“This exceptional garden is a great addition to our Delmarva community, and SoDel is proud to be a garden partner. We will be celebrating all things Delaware with a local peach theme,” SoDel representatives noted. “Chef Ronnie, Chef Charles, Chef Ryan, Chef Alex and Chef Dru have put together a beautiful five-course peach-inspired menu.”
Each guest will also receive a special cocktail and one bottle of wine per person from Bogle Vineyards offered by Banks Wine & Spirits.
Diners will order and pick up their dinner from one of three SoDel Concepts restaurants. The menu includes: SoDel house sweet bread and seasalt honey butter; crab deviled eggs, featuring farm eggs, local blue crab, whipped yolk, pickled mustard seeds, Old Bay and hot sauce; a smoked fish board, featuring rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon, scallops, smoked peach chutney, stone mustard and toasted rye points; a grilled peach and pecan salad, featuring 302 Aquaponics baby red leaf, grilled peaches, candied pecans, Rogue smokey blue cheese and balsamic Dijon vinaigrette.
The fourth course is a Southern Delaware surf-and-turf, featuring fried airline chicken breast, broiled crabcake, country potato salad, toy box tomato, and white peach and grilled corn salad. A shared dessert will feature peach almond jam bars, cake truffles, marshmallow treats and assorted cookies. Cocktails and wines include a Tito’s Delaware Peach Smash, Bogle chardonnay or Bogle pinot noir.
Diners will pick up their dinners at one of these locations: Fish On in Lewes, Northeast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View or Bluecoast Rehoboth in Rehoboth Beach, between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. The virtual dinner will start promptly at 6 p.m. For reservations, visit http://www.delawaregardens.org/2021-tickets-for-dbgs-virtual-dinner-party.
Special gifts with a reservation include: a SoDel gift card, a draft beer ticket from Thompson Island, a free pass to the gardens and a certificate for a free copy of the new addition of Piet Oudolf’s “Hummelo” book for each reservation, which may be redeemed at the DBG Welcome Center.
The cost is $275 per couple with two bottles of wine and two cocktails, or $138 for one person with one bottle of wine and one cocktail.
For more information, email Sheryl Swed at sherylswed@delawaregardens.org or call (202) 262-9856.