Guests who visit Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro on Thursday, March 17, will see flowers from thousands of bulbs planted last spring beginning to bloom, including crocuses that have been flowering for several weeks. They will be followed in coming weeks by grape hyacinths and tulips in an array of colors.
At noon on Thursday, a ribbon-cutting was planned for new restrooms built at the Gardens, nestled in the woodland and replacing the former portable toilets there. Delaware Botanic Gardens President Raymond Sander will welcome guests including Sussex County Council President Mike Vincent, Gardens Advisory Council Chairman David Small and Sussex County Land Trust Executive Director Mark Chura.
Also invited were state Sen. Gerald Hocker and state Rep. Ron Gray.
“Around the restrooms will be rain gardens, so rainwater will be collected from the roof. We take every opportunity to create new garden spaces. In association with DNREC, we have had the fantastic opportunity to expand and, near the restrooms, to have not just a blank wall but a living wall. There will be a double-sided living wall. It will be the most modern restroom in Sussex County,” Gardens Director Stephen Pryce Lea said.
As the season begins, hours are being extended to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, through mid-November.
Last fall, 84,000 crocus, tulip and grape hyacinth bulbs were planted by staff and volunteers. They include crocuses in shades of lavender, purple, orange and blue; red, white and yellow tulips; and grape hyacinths in pale blue and bright purple.
“Everyone is looking forward to that. The bulbs are planted very close together, lining the pathways in large groups, so you get a feel for something very natural. We wanted a colorful walkway from the Welcome Center. I chose four or five types of bulbs in large numbers and put them in bold swaths throughout the meadow among the grasses there. It looks quite amazing now.
“Even with the temperatures we have had, and snow, we are already seeing crocuses coming up, already an inch or inch and a half above the ground. Crocus tends to be first. You can get very early ones. They bloom in early March to mid-March. There were no daffodils planted. We wanted to keep it very natural and leave the daffodils for the wild factor elsewhere. We wanted a rainbow palette, and other areas have just one variety,” Pryce Lea said.
Bulbs were situated over 2 acres from the end of October through November last year.