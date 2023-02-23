When guests arrive at Delaware Botanic Gardens, it isn’t unusual for them to tell staff the pressures of the day led them to seek solace in nature.
“We hear that all the time. So many come to the gardens stressed out from day-to-day responsibilities. By the time they leave they want to sign up to become members and the stress has just drifted away,” Stephen Pryce Lea, director of horticulture at Delaware Botanic Gardens, said during a recent conversation about preparing for Opening Day of the 2023 season, on Thursday, March 16.
“There is something incredibly special about the gardens, even in the winter. Birds, wildlife, the whole natural existence and different environment really put people at ease,” he said about the gardens, on Piney Neck Road in Dagsboro.
This year, visitors will see tens of thousands of colorful spring flowers blooming from bulbs volunteers have planted. Of the 85,000 sunk into the earth, 60,000 are crocuses and tulips, and 25,000 are dwarf daffodils, placed at the car park entrance “so as visitors pull up they will be greeted by golden daffodils,” Pryce Lea said.
“The Folly area is the main area for bulbs and where another 5,000 various bulbs, and some unusual ones, will bloom into a beautiful start to the year. I would say, from March until early May, those who come will see new flowers as they appear. After that, the perennials will emerge. Toward mid-April, we will see more activity in the meadow,” he said.
The resplendent flowers will align with Frolic in The Folly, a spring fundraiser scheduled for Friday, April 14.
“It’s an evening event focusing on The Folly, but also appreciating the spring and opportunity for people to come and have a glass of wine and enjoy the garden,” said Pryce Lea, who will observe two years as director of horticulture for the DBG in early March.
“I love it. We horticulturists throw ourselves into the garden. I absolutely love the decision I made moving here to the peninsula. We have a wonderful group of people who have supported the garden, whether the volunteers or people who support us from afar, or those who come to our functions and our dinners,” he said.
The 2023 message to the community is “Get involved.”
“Last year was, ‘What can we really achieve — dare I say — post-COVID? And this year? We have done incredibly well last year, with over 10,000 visitors to the garden. This year, we hope to reap those benefits and get people involved,” Pryce Lea said, adding that the hard work of about 120 volunteers is appreciated and more volunteers are needed. (Sign up on the website at www.delawaregardens.org.)
“We have a big planting project coming. It kind of replenishes tree planting, or woodland renewal. Younger trees replace trees that have died, and it’s also to plan ahead for the decline of some of the older trees. It’s something we do every year. This year we were lucky enough to have almost 200 trees — dogwood, some oaks — building upon the tree collection with largely native trees throughout the woodland. Right now, we have bulbs popping up a little early with these temperatures. Things are a little bit ahead in the garden,” he said.
“There are a couple new construction projects. Like everyone, we are experiencing some delays but we are hoping to have the groundbreaking for a new pavilion later this year. We also have a sort of a staff volunteer center that is going to be built very soon, to improve the facility for staff and volunteers on site. This will be a building where our volunteers can have lunch. It will be a place where we can provide air conditioning and a heated space and restrooms for our volunteers, where they can have a break and where we can have office space and insulated storage. Now we are using two metal containers, and they are past their best,” he said.
Groundbreaking for the volunteer center is expected in the spring, and in late spring for the pavilion.
Meanwhile, guests will continue to enjoy the gardens, welcome in the community “to balance all the development and construction going on in any area — not the least because we are limited in the landscape we have on the peninsula here,” Pryce Lea said.
In years to come, he said he foresees the gardens as “a real draw for the community.”
“I see us being a resource and education learning center. The educational side is critical as we become more cemented in the community, offering more classes and bringing people in to do tours. I see the volunteers becoming our future teachers and doing demonstrations. We have a lot of events set up already this year. Even if you just come and visit and you see a few plants you like, head over to Inland Bays Garden Center and have a chat with the ladies over there. They focus on plants we grow. We work in collaboration with them,” he said, referring to the business at 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford.
“We are a resource for the community. If you are interested in growing native plants and you don’t know where to start with those plants, with wildlife and habitat nests in mind, come along and the staff and volunteers will help you. Sign up for our resources. Come to our tours. You will take away a lot of good ideas.”