Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens, this week announced that the gardens will be offering a series of crafts classes for children ages 6 to around 12.
“We are happy to announce a new family-friendly program — Free Friday Craft Classes for children, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., run by our director of educational programs and our trained volunteer teachers. Come, learn any enjoy the blessings of nature.”
The four-week class program includes a range of nature topics, including exploring camouflage and protective coloration in small creatures on July 7. Students in that class will design their own creature.
Registration for all the classes is required and can be done online at delawaregardens.org/events. The kids’ classes are free, and garden admission for children 16 or younger is free, when accompanied by an adult. Adult members have free admission, and for non-members, the admission fee is $15.
Stephen Pryce Lea, director of horticulture and educational programs said, “Adults are welcome to observe the Friday hands-on craft classes, or they can visit the gardens on their own while their children are in class, or take the 10 a.m. guided tour, which costs $10.”
The Free Friday July Garden Craft Class topics include:
• July 7 — “Who’s hiding in the garden?” Explore the topics of camouflage and protective coloration of small creatures. The craft is designing the childs’ own creature using colorful squares of tissue paper and a pre-cut stencil of a butterfly or snake.
• July 14 — “Why are flowers so colorful?” Take a walk through the meadow to study the shapes and colors of flowers. The craft is to paint the child’s own flower on a small clay pot and plant a flower in the pot.
• July 21 — “How do they recycle paper?” The craft is for the child to create their own sheet of recycled paper with embellishments they choose.
• July 28 — “The art of the flower.” Children can walk through the new pollinator pathway, then choose one flower to cut and put in small vase, and paint a picture of the flower.
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director, noted, “In addition to the Free Craft Fridays in July, we offer other July family-friendly events and classes. Come and see the beauty of the gardens in summer bloom.”
Other classes-tours include:
• Thursday, July 13, at 11:30 a.m. — “Bugs & Bogs” class. Explore the hidden world of aquatic bugs, tadpoles and insects in the Learning Garden by the fresh water vernal pool. The cost is $10 for members and non-members.
• Thursday, July 20 or 27, at 9 a.m. — “Butterflies & Blooms” class. Learn about butterflies in the garden including monarchs, swallowtails, fritillaries, sulphur, skippers. hairstreaks and more, as well as the role of nectar, host plants and life cycle of butterflies. The class is led by naturalist Margaret Kimmel. (The class will continue to be offered every Thursday in August.)
• Saturday, July 22, at 11:30 a.m. — “Summer Meadow Blooms & Pollinators Tour” with Stephen Pryce Lea, director of horticulture and educational programs. Enjoy the scent of a summer meadow and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the 2-acre Piet Oudolf Meadow with 70,000 perennial plants and grasses.
Reservations are requested. Go to delawaregardens.org/events to register. For members, admission and the tour are free. Non-members’ admission costs $15, and the tour fee is $10 for non-member adults. Admission and the tour are free for children 16 or younger, when accompanied by an adult.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens are open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. For more information, go to www.delawaregardens.org.