Delaware’s beach towns are gearing up for the summer season with a lineup of fresh attractions, ranging from restaurants to theaters to concerts.
Dozens of new businesses along the coast are up and running or will soon open their doors as Delaware heads into a healthy and vibrant prime travel season, one that is expected to deliver a much-needed boost after two years of uncertainty, according to state tourism officials.
“Travelers are eager to get out and get moving again, and the Delaware beaches are responding with fresh enthusiasm in 2022,” said Elizabeth Keller, director of the Delaware Tourism Office. “Entrepreneurs recognize that the demand is back and as strong as ever, and are responding with a great new lineup of attractions.”
Here’s a peek at what’s new at Southern Delaware’s coastal resorts. In Lewes:
• Bethany Blues Express is the new take-out option from barbecue spot Bethany Blues, at 18385 Coastal Highway.
• The new Hyatt House Lewes / Rehoboth Beach is open, with 105 rooms and 36 suites.
• The Lewes Line public transportation system is up and running, providing $1 mini-bus trips to points in and around town, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sept. 30.
• Lewes Oyster House has foodies anticipating its opening this summer at 108 Second St.
In Rehoboth Beach:
• Above the Dunes has opened in the Green Turtle’s spot at 101 S. Boardwalk.
• Agave, long in downtown Lewes, now has a new location, at 19178 Coastal Hwy.
• Arena’s Pub is now open at 18756 Coastal Highway, adding to this family-owned lineup of restaurants.
• Hammy’s Burgers & Shakes will be bringing a menu full of milkshakes for kids and adults, along with more than 30 burger creations, at 19266 Coastal Hwy.
• House of Axe is now open — “Come prepared with a good throwing arm and closed-toed shoes,” at 20644 Coastal Hwy.
• Sugar Planet now offering some out-of-this-world sweet treats, at 161 Rehoboth Ave.
• Taco Reho has supplemented its food truck with a sit-down restaurant, at 18784 Coastal Hwy.
In Dewey Beach:
• Beachin Bash will set up and break down beach bonfires, and bring all the fixings for a cozy celebration in the sand (serving Rehoboth and Dewey).
• Dewey Beach Yoga has started beach yoga sessions on the Dickinson Avenue beach.
• The Starboard Claw is coming at the former site of Hammerheads, featuring ribs from Bethany Blues, along with Ed’s Famous Chicken.
In Bethany Beach:
• Bethany Beach’s Dinker-Irvin Museum has opened its doors for tours of a now-vanished way of life at the beach, at 318 Garfield Parkway.
• Hotel Bethany Beach has opened two blocks from the Atlantic Ocean, with 101 rooms and complimentary mini-golf, at 39642 Jefferson Bridge Road.
In Fenwick Island and beyond:
• Fins Ale House & Raw Bar has opened an outpost at West Fenwick’s Bayville Shopping Center, on the site of the former Smitty McGee’s. 37234 Lighthouse Rd., Selbyville.
• Freeman Arts Pavilion will host acts this summer including Patti LaBelle, Pat Benatar, John Fogerty and Elvis Costello, at 31806 Lakeview Drive, Selbyville.
• The new 60-seat Dickens Parlour Theatre just west of Bethany Beach is a new companion to Good Earth Market & Restaurant.
• Matt’s Fish Camp has a new outpost in Fenwick for the SoDel Concepts restaurant group.
• The Millville Boardwalk entertainment center has added space, seating and a live stage, at 35287 Atlantic Ave., Millville.
• Ocean View Brewing Co. adds to the coastal brewpub scene at 85 Atlantic Ave. in Ocean View.
• Dogfish Head Brewery is planning beer-and-cheese tasting tours this summer, at 6 Cannery Village Center, Milton.