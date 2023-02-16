As Rancel Evans sat in his living room in Ocean View one recent afternoon, a scanner radio next to his chair occasionally crackled and came to life, a dispatcher’s clipped voice giving details about a call.
Evans, 85, is quick to clarify that the scanner is not the official one he was issued as a firefighter for most of his life. It was, he explains, a gift from his family.
Although Evans has retired from active duty with the Millville Volunteer Fire Company after six decades, he still wants to know what emergency the firefighters and EMTs are dealing with each day.
The week before, he said, he had followed along on the scanner as rescue personnel worked for hours to save a man trapped in a sand bin in Dagsboro.
Evans joined the Millville fire company after his return from “four years and 26 days” in the U.S Coast Guard, he said. He served as a boiler tender on two ships — the Rockaway and the Half Moon — out of Staten Island, N.Y. In between stints on the Half Moon, Evans returned to Sussex County to serve for four months at the Indian River Coast Guard station — the original station that is now a museum. There, he served on weather patrol, he said.
Asked why he chose the Coast Guard directly after graduating from Lord Baltimore High School in 1956, Evans chuckled and said, “To tell you the truth, I don’t even know.”
Evans’ wife, Joy, chimed in, saying, “I think one of the reasons why so many people left was that back then there were very few job opportunities here.”
“Yep,” her husband agreed, adding that he had been making 45 cents an hour working at a local propane company, Collins & Ryan, before leaving for the Coast Guard. “I was tickled to death when they raised the minimum wage to $1,” he said.
“I didn’t mind what I did,” in the Coast Guard, Evans recalled. “I liked my job. But I was glad to get out. I was tired of riding them waves. It didn’t matter whether there was a hurricane or a storm or whatever. We had to stay where we were at,” which was off the East Coast, he said.
Evans recalled one storm in which his 311-foot ship was tossed in 30-to-40-foot seas, and he told shipmates that “when I get back on solid ground, I’m not going nowhere.
“Four weeks later, I was headed for Bermuda,” he said, chuckling again.
Upon returning to Millville, Evans said, he worked “two or three jobs,” eventually settling at Dupont Co. in Seaford, where he worked until he retired — forced to do so following an injury at the fire company.
Having served in the fire company for 57 years, Evans has served in a wide variety of roles, both administrative and active-duty. He was elected rescue captain in January 1970, was named company president in 2003 and 2006, and was elected fire police captain in 2013.
Evans was a founding member of the MVFC’s dive team — one of only two dive teams in Sussex County in the early 1970s.
He recalled that early dive-training sessions were held in a swimming pool behind the old Ocean View Hardware on Central Avenue. One of the early trainers, he said, was a former Navy SEAL, and “he put us through it,” Evans said.
Asserting that being a member of the dive team was difficult, both physically and emotionally, Evans recalled one dive in which a man disappeared into deep water in the Rehoboth Bay. The bay waters at that time were deceiving, he said. In the years after sand was pumped from the bay when the “dual highway” was being constructed, there was a steep drop in the water’s depth that caught many swimmers unaware.
On this occasion, he said, a man entered the water and disappeared as his family watched from shore. The divers found his body in the water — and one thing stood out about the incident that sticks with Evans to this day.
“We’d make a grid,” he said. “Each one of us would be touching hands,” and on this occasion, Evans and the diver next to him “grabbed a foot” at the same time. “He had their car keys in his pocket,” Evans said. It was then that he looked to the shore.
“I had asked the state police to take the family over to the beach side, where the towers were,” he said. “Come to find out, his father was standing there” on the shore of the bay.
“I saw him jumping up and down, hollering and crying,” Evans said, adding that he refused to move the man’s body to shore until his father was moved to another spot. “It wasn’t fair to him or to anybody else to see that.
“That was the last dive I did,” he said.
On Nov. 15, 1986, after 20 years of service, Evans received Lifetime Member status in the fire company. He was just hitting his stride, it seemed, as the years following were filled with a string of positions ranging from Supper Committee chair to member of the fire company’s honor guard.
In 2001, the same year he was recognized for 35 years of service to the fire company, Evans was named to the fire police. In 2012, he was elected fire police captain. He served as an active member of the fire police until 2019.
Joy Evans recalled many times when she was with him in their truck and he had to answer a call for an emergency. She learned to roll with it, she said, often sitting in the truck doing needlework as her husband helped direct traffic around an emergency.
With Evans’ service as a backdrop to their lives, it should not be a surprise that the family now sees a third generation in active duty with a fire company.
The Evans’ son “R.C.” (Rancel Evans Jr.) is a firefighter/paramedic with the Ocean City (Md.) Fire Department, as well as serving the MVFC as company vice president in 2021. He was named a Lifetime Member in Millville in 2019 and served as fire chief in 2012.
These days, the Evanses are also proudly watching two grandsons, Noah Wharton and Colby Evans, beginning careers as EMS staff with Maryland fire companies. Wharton, Joy Evans said, was recently hired by Anne Arundel County, Md., having completed nine months of training, and is now stationed at Orchard Beach. When Wharton finishes his probationary period, he will start training to become a paramedic, she said.
The other grandson, meanwhile, is in the application process for his own spot as an EMT, with the same goal of becoming a paramedic.
Their grandfather recalls that R.C., his son, first became a fixture at the firehouse as a youngster, during the company’s legendary chicken dinners.
“It was a family affair,” Joy Evans said. Soon enough, “Anytime his dad would go to the fire hall, he would take him,” she said. One member, Norris Derrickson, who was in a wheelchair, “appointed himself babysitter,” and would watch any children of fire company members if they had to leave on a fire call.
“That was how R.C. started,” she said. “By the time he turned 15 and was a junior firefighter, he was driving himself to the fire hall.”
What started as a social outlet “and something he could do with his dad,” she said, “eventually became a way of life.”
Both Rancel and Joy Evans, who trace their Sussex County roots back at least seven generations, said they sometimes have difficulty explaining to newcomers that most firefighters in the area are volunteers, because that’s often not the case where new residents used to live.
Some positions are more demanding than others.
“When he was president, I didn’t see him. I had to go down to the fire house if I wanted to see him,” Joy Evans said.
Rancel Evans recalled a conversation a while back with one new resident, who, upon noticing his Fire Police jacket and the magnet identifying his vehicle as such, “He says, ‘Well, where I come from…” at which point Evans said “my temperature rose” — “he said, ‘They paid for all that.”
When Evans explained that local fire departments rely on donations to survive and asked the man, “Don’t you ever get a flyer in the mail, asking for donations or an application for an ambulance subscription?” the man replied, “Well, if I do, I just throw it in the trash.”
“One of the problems with the people coming down here is, they’re used to paid fire departments, where the government pays for it. So, they ignore pleas for donations,” Joy Evans said. “We have a critical need for firefighters,” she said, adding that she feels educating newcomers about those needs is critical, particularly with more and more new homes being built in the area.
“Riding the truck seems glamorous,” she said, but, “There’s a lot of work that goes into maintaining the equipment,” as well as money needed for maintenance.
“When they go out on that truck, you never know what’s going to happen,” Joy Evans said.
“Being a fire policeman is an unthankful job,” Rancel Evans said. “And in fact it’s a dangerous job.”
Evans himself was hit by a car while directing traffic on Route 26, he said. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured.
Volunteers, Joy Evans said, “put in countless hours for free,” often with very little appreciation or acknowledgement.
As her husband looks back on his career with Millville’s fire company, though, he said he is grateful for the experiences that shaped not only his life, but those of his son and, now, his grandsons.
As he sat in his living room reminiscing, the scanner still cracking and chirping occasionally in the background, Evans said, with a wry smile, “I’m just a plain old country boy. That’s all I am.”