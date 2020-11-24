Alison Kero Organizing and Distinctively U Designs announced recently that they will host their next virtual webinar, “Declutter, Deep Clean & Design: Tips and tools to assist you in refreshing your home’s interiors today,” on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m.
The cost to attend is $47. Registration ends Dec. 1 and can be done online at https://www.alisonkero.com/events.
In this webinar, participants can learn:
• How and where to declutter their home;
• The best organizational tools to help them create more space;
• How to boost curb appeal without making major repairs;
• Which minor fixes give a home an instant upgrade; and
• How to highlight a home’s best features.
Those who sign up will receive an interactive workbook that will serve as a reference guide to use as they move forward with their home projects.
As an extra bonus, each attendee will receive a free copy of the “How to Boost Curb Appeal” e-book.
“With people at home due to the pandemic, it’s the perfect time to make minor changes that can make a huge difference,” said Jennifer Bland. “We want to help our audience learn how to do that.”
“This year has been difficult on all of us,” said Alison Kero. “Clearing out old, unused items helps create space for new beginnings. It also helps us feel more in control over our own lives.”
Alison Kero, owner of Alison Kero Organizing, brings with her more than 15 years of experience as a decluttering and relocation expert. Jennifer Bland, owner of Distinctively U Designs, is a style and design expert with more than 12 years of experience. For more information, visit https://alisonkero.com and https://distinctivelyudesigns.com.