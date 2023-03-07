Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek (DBG), announced this week that the 37-acre botanic gardens near Dagsboro will open for the 2023 season at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 16.
“We are excited to have been presented the 2022 ‘Best Attraction” award by Southern Delaware Tourism,” Sander said. “DBG staff and volunteers have been working all fall-winter creating new features for guests to enjoy in a safe natural outdoor environment. In the five main gardens — Rhyne Garden, Piet Oudolf Meadow Garden, Learning Garden, Folly Garden and Woodlands Garden — we now have over 200,000 spring bulbs. Welcome back for another season of natural beauty and experience the gardens and wildlife spring to life again.”
Stephen Pryce Lea, director of horticulture and educational programs said, “Thanks to a mild winter and a hardworking team, we have made great progress in the gardens. We planted 86,000 additional spring bulbs this fall, adding to a spectacular spring display to welcome our guests back to the gardens.
“We also planted 1,683 native sapling trees on the berm facing Piney Neck Road and thank the Delaware Urban Community Forestry (UCF) for these trees. In addition, in the West Woodlands, along our wide ADA compatible walking trails, we are planting 183 new trees thanks to the Trees For Every Delawarean Initiative (TEDI).”
“I invite you to get involved,” he said. “We are planning a new Gateway Garden to greet our guests and thank … DNREC. On our website is a list of our 2023 educational tours and classes. For example, on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. I will give a Guided Spring Bulb Tour; and on Thursday, March 30, at 11:30 a.m. Jan Poli, DBG designer, will give a spring planters class. You can sign-up now at delawaregardens.org.”
DBG Executive Director Sheryl Swed said, “We have new features, like the expanded succulent garden surrounding a new brick fireplace in the Folly Garden, and an expanded list of DBG 2023 learning opportunities. You can also become involved by becoming a member or join our wonderful team of DBG volunteers. Come see how the gardens are expanding. Please join us, as we welcome spring. A special delight, Vincent Varrassi, DBG’s musician-in-residence, will help us welcome spring by playing the keyboard from 9 a.m. to noon on opening day.”
The Delaware Botanic Gardens are open to the public on Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there are guided tours at 10 a.m. People can register for guided tours in advance on the DBG website or, if there is room, on the day of their visit. Go to www.delawaregardens.org.
The DBG is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Members’ admission is free, while non-members’ adult admission costs $15, and tours/classes cost $10. Children 16 or younger get free admission.
The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”