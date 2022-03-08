Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) announced this week that the 37-acre botanic gardens near Dagsboro will open for the 2022 season at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 17.
“Our staff and volunteers have been working all winter creating new features for guests to enjoy in a safe natural environment,” Sander said. “We have added to the beauty of the 2-acre Piet Oudolf Meadow Garden by planting 84,000 new spring bulbs. The Folly Garden has a new reflecting pool and an additional 37,500 bulbs to enjoy. Welcome back for the 2022 season of natural beauty and see the gardens and wildlife spring to life again.”
“At noon on opening day, March 17, we invite all to join us, with the Bethany Beach-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce, to celebrate a ‘ribbon cutting’ at our new 800-square-foot restroom building,” said Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director. “This new rustic cedar building is the creative design of award-winning architect Scott Edmonston and his SEA Studio team.
The unique building design has “green” features, including a “living wall” of plants sustained by rainwater. The rainwater is collected in a cistern, fed by a special “water chain,” which drains from the roof. There is also a rain garden alongside the building deck, with native plants that “clean” the water as it drains down into the west woodlands. We are so proud of this unique “green” building located in the West Woodland Garden.
“Thanks to WN Builders and Sea Studio Architects, and also to” DNREC “for sponsoring the ‘green’ restroom building features,” Swed said.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Go to www.delawaregardens.org for more information.